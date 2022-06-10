SND Closes Raft of Deals on ‘The Jungle Bunch: World Tour,’ ‘Ooh La La,’ ‘The Braid’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SND has closed a flurry of sales across its slate, including the animated feature “The Jungle Bunch: World Tour,” the French comedy “Ooh La la,” and the international melodrama “The Braid.”

Produced by leading animation studio TAT Productions, “The Jungle Bunch: World Tour” is the sequel to the animated feature hit “The Jungle Bunch – The 3D Movie” which was one of the highest grossing French productions worldwide in 2017 and sold to over 70 territories. The spinoff movies expand on the popular animated series “The Jungle Bunch” which follows the adventures of a group of misfit animals on a mission to protect their kingdom.

In “The Jungle Bunch: World Tour,” a mysterious super-villain covers the jungle with a toxic pink foam that explodes on contact with water, prompting the heroic animals to set off on a race-against-time journey around the world to find an antidote before the start of the rainy season.

After introducing the project to buyers at Cannes with a script and sizzle reel, SND sold it to Nos in Portugal, Praesens in Switzerland, Grand Ent in the Middle East, AQS in Czech Republic and Slovakia, Blitz in Ex Yougslavia, Acme in the Baltics, Redcape in Israel, Njuta in Scandinavia and Vertigo in Hungary. The CGI-animated film will be released in France by SND.

Ramy Nahas, head of international sales and distribution at SND, will be attending the Annecy film market (MIFA) to meet buyers and pursue negotiations started at Cannes.

SND has also scored some pre-sales on “Ooh La La!” which is directed by Julien Hervé (“Looking for Teddy”) and stars French comedy fixtures such as Christian Clavier (“Serial (bad) Weddings”), and Didier Bourdon, along with Sylvie Testue et Marianne Denicourt.

The film follows Alice and François who are about to get married and have organized a meeting between their two families who come from very different backgrounds. Alice decides to offer everyone some DNA tests to mark the occasion but the results will provoke chaos.

The comedy, which recently wrapped shooting, has been acquired by Belga in Benelux, Vertigo in Hungary, Tri Pictures in Spain, Nos in Portugal, Pathé in Switzerland. “Ooh La La!” is produced by SND and White and Yellow, the banner launched by the founders of the thriving digital company Brut. SND will distribute the movie in France.

Another highlight on SND, “The Braid” is an adaptation of Laetitia Colombani’s bestseller which is shooting in Italy, Canada and India with Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Fotini Peluso (“Romanzo famigliare”) and Mia Maelzer (“Beyond the Clouds”).

Colombani is directing the film based on her book which sold more than two million copies worldwide and was translated in 40 languages. The film is produced by Olivier Delbosc’s Curiosa Films, whose credits include Claire Denis’s “Stars at Noon” and “Lost Illusions,” and Marc Missonnier’s Moana Films (“The Odyssey””) with SND, Canada’s Forum Films and Italy’s Indigo Film. Sphere is set to handle the Canadian distribution.

SND has closed recent deals on the project for the Netherlands (Paradiso), Belgium and Luxembourg (Panache), Japon (Longride), Spain (Selecta), Germany (Wild Bunch), Switzerland (Praesens) and Middle East (Grand Ent.). SND will release the movie in France.