‘Sing 2’ Dethrones ‘Spider-Man’ at U.K. Box Office

The reign of Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” atop the U.K. and Ireland box office has finally ended with Universal’s animation sequel “Sing 2” claiming the throne.

“Sing 2,” directed by Garth Jennings and featuring a stellar voice cast of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Egerton among many others, debuted in pole position with £6.8 million ($9.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Another Universal release, Kenneth Branagh’s awards season favorite “Belfast,” retained its second position from last week with £1.8 million and now has £6 million after two weekends.

After six weeks as box office champion, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” placed third with £1.7 million. After seven weekends, the film has swung to a total of £90 million and is in sixth place on the all-time U.K. and Ireland charts. The film’s next target is “Avatar,” which currently occupies fifth place with £94 million.

Paramount’s horror reboot “Scream” was in fourth position with £788,123 and now has £6.1 million after three weekends. Rounding off the top five is Disney release, Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, with £788,123 and has £1.2 million after two weekends.

Warner Bros. release, Pedro Almodovar’s acclaimed “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma and Milena Smit debuted in sixth place with £301,877.

There are a raft of releases over the upcoming weekend. Entertainment Distributors is bowing Roland Emmerich’s latest big-budget disaster movie “Moonfall,” starring headlined by Halle Berry Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, while Disney is releasing Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

There are two Lunar New Year releases – “Chilli Laugh Story” from Trinity and “Only Fools Rush In” from CMC Pictures. MUBI is providing a limited release to Chadian master Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s Cannes title “Lingui: The Sacred Bonds” and will also stream it, while Sony is releasing Sundance winner “Jockey.”

Picturehouse Entertainment is debuting another Cannes title, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II” and National Amusements is releasing Mamoru Hosoda’s animated Cannes title “Belle,” with both films opening across more than 100 locations.

Vertigo Releasing is opening crime drama “A Violent Man,” while Paramount is giving Johnny Knoxville’s latest film “Jackass Forever” a wide release across more than 300 locations.

Meanwhile, BFI Distribution continues its revival of French icon Francois Truffaut’s works with a re-release of another of his seminal works, “Jules et Jim.”