Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks-Starring Sundance, Berlin Film ‘Call Jane’ Sells Wide for Protagonist

Protagonist Pictures has closed multiple deals for several key territories on Sundance selection and Berlin Film Festival competition title “Call Jane.”

Territories sold include DCM for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Umbrella Entertainment for Australia and New Zealand, Mis.label for Scandinavia, Eagle for Italy, Shaw for Singapore and Empire for South Africa.

Directed by Phyllis Nagy, the Oscar nominated writer of “Carol,” the film stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Chris Messina. The film follows Joy (Banks), a traditional 1960s housewife who unexpectedly falls pregnant and finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver). The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose – to help other women take control of their destinies.

Nagy directed from a Blacklist script by “The Resident” writers Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. The film is produced by Robbie Brenner (“The Dallas Buyers Club”), David Wulf, and Kevin McKeon.

Roadside Attractions acquired U.S. distribution rights after the film’s Sundance premiere in January and plans a wide theatrical release in the fall.

“Call Jane” has previously sold to MK2 Mile End for Canada, Paradiso for Benelux, SND for France, Spentzos for Greece, Sun Distribution and Diamond Films for Portugal, Spain and Latin America, BTV for Bulgaria, Paradise for the Baltics and CIS, M2 for Poland, MCF for Former Yugoslavia, Forum Film for Israel, Front Row for Middle East, Mars for Turkey, DDDream for China and Noori for South Korea.

Brenner said: “We could not be more thrilled to be unveiling the film internationally in competition at Berlin. It’s an honor to be a part of the festival and I can’t wait for everyone to see these incredible performances and filmmaking.”

Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop said: “We’re delighted to be back in person at Berlinale, with this timely and triumphant film and its indominable helmer Phyllis. She has masterfully created a story that echoes from history to modernity, resonating strongly with contemporary audiences, and we’re thrilled that our amazing international distribution partners agree.”

Protagonist’s current sales titles also include Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick, underwater thriller “The Dive” by Maximilian Erlenwein, and “The Damned,” with Odessa Young, directed by Thordur Palsson.