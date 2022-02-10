Showtime, Bleecker Street Strike Exclusive Three-Year Output Deal

Showtime and Bleecker Street have struck an exclusive three-year output deal for the distributor’s movies.

Under the pact, which is effective from March, Showtime will carry Bleecker Street movies on air, on demand and via its streaming services within five months of their initial release.

The announcement was made by Kent Sevener, executive VP of content acquisition at Showtime, and Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen.

The agreement will span up to 12 films per year, all of which will be released theatrically by Bleecker Street. Movies included in the deal are “Infinite Storm” (releasing March 25), “Montana Story” (May 13), “Mr. Malcolm’s List” (July 1), “Summering” (summer), “892” (summer), “Golda” (first quarter of 2022), and “Mafia Mamma” (2023). (More info on these titles follows below.)

Recent films from Bleecker Street include “Mass,” which won the Robert Altman Award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, “I’m Your Man,” “Together Together,” “Dream Horse,” “Supernova” and “The World to Come.”

“Bleecker Street represents the best in independent film, featuring a range of genres with cutting-edge stories that reach all audiences,” said Sevener. “We are thrilled to offer Bleecker’s films to our subscribers, complementing our deals with A24, Amblin and STX. Thanks to our association with these industry leaders, Showtime is a magnet for viewers drawn to daring content.”

Bleecker Street boss Karpen added: “At Bleecker Street, we’ve consistently aligned with filmmakers from all walks of life to deliver a very curated and diverse slate of films that spans multiple demographics. Sharing our ethos and appreciation of cinema, Showtime is the ideal partner and a trusted home for some of the best our industry has to offer beyond the theatrical window.”

Movies included in the Showtime/Bleecker deal (details provided by Showtime):

“Infinite Storm” – Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert’s survival thriller, based on a true story, stars Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts, Billy Howle and Dennis O’Hare. Releasing nationwide March 25.

“Montana Story” – Directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, the acclaimed western drama premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and stars Haley Lu Richardson and Owen Teague. Releasing May 13.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” – Directed by Emma Holly Jones and based on the renowned book and short film, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a witty, beautiful and fun period romance with a modern spin and features a diverse cast led by Freida Pinto, Ṣọpé Dìrísù and Ashley Park. Releasing nationwide on July 1.

“Summering” – This coming-of-age film, from acclaimed director James Ponsoldt (“The Spectacular Now”), premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Summer release.

“892” – Abi Damaris Corbin’s thriller – about a veteran who was left behind by the system and takes a bank hostage in an effort to get what he deserves – stars John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton and the late Michael Kenneth Williams. Releasing this summer.

“Golda” – From Academy Award-winning director Guy Nattiv, Golda is a thrilling portrait of Israel’s first and only female prime minister during her greatest test of all – the 1973 Yom Kippur invasion. The film stars Academy Award winner Helen Mirren. Releasing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Mafia Mamma” – Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy, about a suburban empty nester who unexpectedly takes over her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy, stars Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Toni Collette (“United Shades of Tara”) and Monica Bellucci. Releasing in 2023.