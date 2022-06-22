Spain’s Shooting Locations Marketplace Confirms Second Edition Dates, First Details

Part of Spain’s drive to consolidate as one of the world’s foremost big shoot locales, Shooting Locations Marketplace has confirmed dates for its second edition which will run over Oct. 20-21, taking place once again at the Feria de Valladolid, an hour’s train ride north of Madrid.

The Marketplace looks set to repeat its original format which welcomes first and foremost location scouts, as well as producers, line producers and representatives of film commissions in and outside Spain.

Revolving around one-to-one meetings, where commissions and service companies present potential shoot destinations to location managers, the Marketplace also features panels and presentations analysing industry trends as well as success stories and factors that tip the balance when picking one destination over another.

Representatives of 60 destinations are expected, including members of the Spain Film Commission (Madrid, Andalusia, Vigo, Valencia, the Canary Islands, and so on), and countries such as Portugal and Norway, which will attend for the first time. Other companies that have committed to attend include the THB hotel chain and the Canary Islands’ Seven Islands.

More than 60 location managers from seven countries have confirmed attendance to date Spain accounts for 32% of delegates, the U.K. for 24% and the U.S. for 30%. Other managers will travel from Germany, Malta, Canada and Portugal.

International location managers that have confirmed for this year’s second edition take in U.K. veteran Dan Connolly (“Devs”), Lori Balton (“Argo,” “A River Runs Through It”), Bill Doyle (“Mank”), Julie Hannum (“Tenet”) and Bill Darby (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”), Georgette Turner (“Wonder Woman”).

Also coming are Markus Bensch (“A Hidden Life”), Angus Ledgerwood (“San Andreas”), Peter Gray (“Guardians of Galaxy”), Scott Trimble (“Star Trek”), Chris Baugh (“terminator: Dark Fate”), Leann Emmert (“Transformers”) and Bill Darby (“The Mummy”).

The second Marketplace has been announced as the number of shoots in Spain and diversity of locations have both increased.

“The work of film commissions has allowed more titles to shoot in more places,” Carlos Rosado, president of the Spanish Film Commission, said at a Madrid presentation of Shooting Locations Marketplace. “We’d like the Marketplace to consolidate as a meeting point for all the film commissions in Spain.”

Shooting Locations Marketplace launched last year just a few months after Spain’s PSOE government pledged €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in a Spain AVS Hub plan to boost production film-TV output in Spain, as well as its status as an international shoot locale.

“The audiovisual sector is a strategic priority for the industry,” said Luis Cueto, secretary at Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, citing efforts made by the government to accelerate the visa application process and facilitate shoots in Spain’s national parks, railways and airports.

Shooting Locations Marketplace is supported by the Spain Film Commission, ICEX Invest in Spain, the Castilla y León regional government and the Valladolid town hall, among many institutions. The Location Manager International Association and representatives from different countries contributed to promote the event as an international forum.