Japanese Blockbuster ‘Shin Ultraman’ to Be Sold by The Exchange (EXCLUSIVE)

The Exchange has acquired the sales rights for North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and other remaining territories for superhero movie “Shin Ultraman,” a blockbuster hit in Japan when it was released on May 13. The Exchange is introducing the movie to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

The movie, produced by Tsuburaya Productions, Toho and Khara, grossed $31.2 million in Japan, building on the fanbase of the “Ultraman” TV series, which was first broadcast in 1966.

The movie was directed by Shinji Higuchi (“The Floating Castle,” “Attack on Titan”) and was written by director and screenwriter Hideaki Anno (“Shin Godzilla,” “Neon Genesis Evangelion”), who also acted as producer alongside Takayuki Tsukagoshi and Minami Ichikawa.

“Shin Ultraman” stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, who was in the Academy Award winning movie “Drive My Car,” Takumi Saitoh (“13 Assassins,” “Shin Godzilla”), and Masami Nagasawa (“Mother,” “Before We Vanish”). The cast also includes Daiki Arioka (“Innocent Curse”), Akari Hayami (“Forget Me Not”), and Tetsushi Tanaka (“Like Father,” “Like Son”).

In the movie, the appearance of giant unidentified life forms, known as S-Class Species (Kaiju), has become commonplace in Japan. Conventional weapons have no effect on them. Having exhausted all other options, the Japanese government has issued the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol, and formed an enforcement unit, known as the SSSP.

This team of scientists, physicists and special agents copes with the ongoing threat of S-Class Species, until a silver giant appears from beyond Earth’s atmosphere, tentatively named Ultraman.

“We are honored and excited to bring this iconic IP and film to the global fan-base out there, as well as a new generation of fans after coming off its highly successful theatrical release in Japan,” said Nat McCormick, president of worldwide sales and distribution for The Exchange.