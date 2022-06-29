‘Sansón and Me,’ ‘Master of Light’ Win Sheffield Doc/Fest

Rodrigo Reyes’ “Sansón and Me” (Mexico/U.S.) has won best film at the Sheffield Doc/Fest (June 23-28) international competition. Supported by BBC Studios Documentary Unit, the award is Academy Award accredited.

Special mentions were given to “One Day in Ukraine” by Volodymyr Tykhyy (Ukraine-Poland) and “After the End of the World” by Nadim Mishlawi (Lebanon)

The best first feature award was won by Rosa Ruth Boesten’s “Master of Light” (U.S.-Netherlands). A special mention was given to “Julie on Line” by Mia Ma (France).

Best short film was awarded to “Fawley” by Chu-Li Shewring and Adam Gutch (U.K.). Supported by WarnerBros OneFifty, this section is Academy Award, BAFTA and BIFA accredited. A special mention was given to “Calling Cabral” by Welket Bungué (Guinea-Bissau-Portugal-Brazil)

The Tim Hetherington Award was presented to “LYRA” by Alison Millar (U.K.). The award is supported by Dogwoof. A special mention was given to “The Territory” by Alex Pritz (Brazil-Denmark-U.S.)

The Alternate Realities Award which honors the best innovative non-fiction work was presented to “The Sound Voice Project” by Hannah Conway. A special mention was given to “The Acquisitions Panel” by Rachel Briscoe.

The Youth Jury Award was presented to “Alis” by Nicolas van Hemelryck and Clare Weiskopf (Colombia-Romania-Chile). The award is supported by Warner Bros. Discovery. A special mention was given to “Four Journeys” by Louis Hothothot (Netherlands-China).

The Sheffield Doc/Fest audience award for film went to “A Bunch of Amateurs,” by Kim Hopkins, while the audience award for alternate realities was won by “Santa Barbara,” by Diana Markosian.

Three pitch sessions took place during the festival for selected emerging directors to pitch their non-fiction projects to panels of judges.

The Whickers Pitch, Film & TV Funding Award 2022 with a prize of £100,000 ($123,000) went to “Our Hoolocks” co-directors Chinmoy Sonowal and Ragini Nath (Liminal Picture Production, India) and the runner-up prize of £20,000 went to “Re-Evaluation” director Toby Bull (Snowstorm Productions – U.K.).

The Channel 4 First Cut Pitch was won by Ben Cheetham, securing a commission for a 60-minute film and one month of fully-paid development and mentorship with an independent producer (£5,000 development fund), to further develop the idea or one put forward by the indie, paid for by Channel 4; plus one week’s National Film and Television School training paid for by Channel 4.