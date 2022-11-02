Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’: Watch Action Packed Teaser

Yash Raj Films and Shah Rukh Khan have revealed an action packed teaser for spy thriller “Pathaan” on the occasion of the star’s 57th birthday on Nov. 2.

“Pathaan” is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which also includes the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

“He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India,” “Pathaan” director Siddharth Anand had said when the film’s first look was revealed by Variety. “When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don’t think we will disappoint on that promise with ‘Pathaan.'”

Khan is known as one of the great romantic stars of Bollywood. However, some of his last few films have underperformed at the box office and his most recent release as a solo hero was “Zero” in 2018. He has since had cameos in “Laal Singh Chaddha” and “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.”

Coming up for Khan are hitmaking director Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki” and Tamil cinema stalwart Atlee’s “Jawan.”

“Pathaan” is due to release on January 25, 2023, in India’s Republic Day holiday frame, in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages and in the Imax format and “Dunki” is is scheduled for Dec. 22, 2023, meaning that 2023 will begin and end with Khan tentpoles.

Watch the “Pathaan” teaser here: