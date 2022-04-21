SF Studios Boards Danish Comedy ‘Maybe Baby’ by ‘Loving Adults’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has boarded “Maybe Baby,” a high-concept Danish comedy about pregnancy and fertility treatments which is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg (“Loving Adults”).

The movie starts shooting this month with Danish actors Mille Dinesen, Katinka Lærke Petersen, Lars Ranthe and Kasper Dalsgaard. SF Studios is producing with Marcella Dichmann and will handle Nordic distribution.

“Maybe Baby” follows two couples, Cecilie and Andreas and Liv and Malte, who are both in fertility treatment and discover that the clinic has swapped the fertilized eggs, setting off an avalanche of absurd conflicts. The cast is completed by Sara Boberg, Neel Rønholt, Solbjørg Højfeldt, Laura Bro and Thomas Bo Larsen.

“Fertility treatment is still enormously taboo. As many as 20% of Danes have difficulty getting pregnant, and every ninth child is born through fertility treatment,” said Topsøe-Rothenborg, who recently directed “Loving Adults,” the upcoming Netflix feature film, and “Food Club.”

The helmer pointed out “many men and women are ashamed that they can’t reproduce without help” and revealed that she also went through a fertility treatment.

“With ‘Maybe Baby’ we want to create a space for this important topic so that we can become a little less anxious, and I feel that comedy is the best way to do this. When the painful is portrayed through humor, we can better lower our guard and laugh,” she said.

“Maybe Baby” was penned by Pia Konstantin Berg, a well-known author who previously penned the novel “Sommeren venter.”

“‘Maybe Baby’ is of course based on a story about fertility treatment, but it is to a large extent also a story about pregnancy and parenthood – all the attitudes and expectations associated with the modern parenting role,” said Konstantin Berg.

“Maybe Baby” is produced by SF Studios with the support from the Danish Film Institute, in collaboration with FilmFyn and TV2 Denmark. The film is expected to premiere in Danish theaters next January.