SF Studios to Produce Football Film ‘Forever’ by ‘Thunder in My Heart’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios has boarded “Forever,” a football-themed film directed by Anders Hazelius, the award-winning director of “Thunder in My Heart” and the popular TV series “Tunna Blå Linjen.”

Tackling friendship, love and football, “Forever” is based on a script by Jessika Jankert (“So Damn Easy Going”) and produced by Stefan Lindén (“Eagles”) and Erik Lundqvist (“Pink Cloud Syndrome”) for SF Studios.

“Forever” stars emerging actors Flutra Cela and Judith Sigfridsson as Mila and Kia, a pair of teenage best friends and aspiring football professionals. When the girls get a new demanding football coach Lollo (Agnes Lindström Bolmgren), they slowly start to drift apart. The cast is completed by Mustapha Aarab (“Vinterviken”) and Eleftheria Gerofoka (“Call Mom!”).

The film will start shooting in Uddevalla, Sweden, in June 2022 and is expected to be released in Swedish theaters in spring 2023.

Hazelius said she has wanted to make this film for seven years. “It comes straight from the heart and is a declaration of love to be a 14-year-old with big dreams,” she said. She described the project as a “thrilling, heartbreaking and beautiful story about the challenges of having to know who you are and what you want to be at a young age and the sacrifices you need to make to follow your dreams.”

Lindén, who is producing the film along with Lundqvist at SF Studios, previously created and produced the successful Swedish youth series “Eagles.”

“’Forever’ is an emotional and gripping journey through time. It’s about identity, friendship, love and daring to continue dreaming when others around us stop dreaming,” said Lindén.

The producer said he wanted the film to “touch the audience with a story that everyone can relate to, while at the same time create the most beautiful football film ever made in Sweden.”

“Forever” is co-produced with Film i Väst and with support from The Swedish Film Institute and Lindholmen Science Park. Gothia Cup, the world’s biggest youth football cup, has also partnered with SF Studios to support young female football players.