Aghanistan Evacuation Documentary ‘Escape From Kabul Airport’ Set at BBC, HBO, Arte – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY

“Escape From Kabul Airport,” a documentary airing on BBC Two in September, will tell the inside story of the 18 days in August 2021, when the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, and the subsequent evacuation of thousands of Afghan citizens from Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the city.

The documentary is an Amos production for the BBC, in association with HBO and in collaboration with Arte France. It is produced by Emmy and BAFTA-winning Dan Reed (“Leaving Neverland”) and directed by Jamie Roberts (“Four Hours At The Capitol”).

The film combines never before seen on-the-ground archival footage from the evacuation, alongside interviews with evacuees, eye-witnesses, U.S. Marines and Taliban fighters.

Roberts said: “When the images of the chaotic Kabul airlift flashed across the news I immediately wanted to know more about what this historic moment looked and felt like on the ground, through the eyes of the people who were there. The Amos Pictures team spent months in Afghanistan, filming key insiders and uncovering unseen footage that tells this deeply human story in raw, intimate and dramatic detail. ‘Escape From Kabul Airport’ is a tightly focused, admittedly terrifying account of what happened, narrated by the people at the heart of the action.”

Joanna Carr, head of BBC Current Affairs, added: “We’re thrilled the team behind ‘Four Hours At The Capitol’ are bringing the same comprehensive and sophisticated approach to this film that will give viewers an unparalleled insight.”

Play-Time/Everett Collection

STUDIOS

A new sound stage at Pinewood Studios will be named in honor of the late Sean Connery. The 18,000 square foot purpose-built sound stage, The Sean Connery Stage, is one of five new stages opening on the Pinewood Studios lot.

Connery was the first actor to portray James Bond on the big screen in Eon Productions’ “Dr No,” shot at Pinewood Studios in 1962. He starred in a further five James Bond films shot at Pinewood Studios – “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967) and “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971). Beyond Bond, Connery has shot several films at Pinewood and Shepperton, including “Hell Drivers” (1957), “On the Fiddle” (1961), “Woman of Straw” (1964), “The Russia House” (1990, “Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves” (1991), “First Knight” (1995) and “Entrapment” (1999).

Stephane and Jason Connery said: “Our family consider it a great honor to have a stage named after Sean. It is fitting considering the amount of time Sean spent at Pinewood and we know that he would have been very touched by this privilege.”

Pinewood Group chair, Paul Golding said: “The revered actor, and original James Bond, had a life-long connection with both Pinewood and Shepperton Studios. It is fitting that the naming ceremony will take place in 2022, the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond films.”

Amazon Prime Video

STREAMING

British high school romantic comedy film, “How To Date Billy Walsh,” starring Sebastian Croft (“Heartstopper”), Charithra Chandran (“Bridgerton”) and Tanner Buchanan (“Cobra Kai”), will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Teenagers Amelia (Chandran) and Archie (Croft) have been best friends since childhood. Archie has been in love with his best friend and just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Buchanan), the new American transfer student.

The cast also includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Nick Frost (“Paul”), Guz Khan (“Army of Thieves”), Lucy Punch (“Motherland”) and newcomer Daisy Jelley (“London Kills”). The film is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (“Bridgerton”) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (“Making A Killing”) and produced by Matt Williams (“Save The Cinema”) with co-producer Neil Jones (“The Colour Room”). Filming is underway.