Former Sheffield Doc/Fest Chief Sets International Mentoring Scheme for Marginalized Talent (EXCLUSIVE)

ScreenCraft Works, a new virtual community, has revealed a mentoring scheme for under-represented production and post-production talent to enhance their careers via international connections.

The ScreenCraft Works International Mentoring Scheme will provide structured career development for marginalized craft talent, matching a mentee with a mentor from a different country, to share knowledge and experience, widen employment and peer-to-peer networks and bring new cultural perspectives to local and international productions, virtually.

Elizabeth McIntyre, former CEO and festival director of the U.K.’s Sheffield Doc/Fest and Rebecca del Tufo, previously programmer at independent community cinema Saffron Screen, are co-directors of the scheme.

McIntyre and del Tufo said: “With new, dynamic flexible-working and virtual production cultures, ScreenCraft Works aims to widen access to healthy career development in those craft roles which can be conducted remotely and internationally. Our mentoring scheme will support marginalized talent at all career stages, celebrating the diversity of creative and technical expertise. In an often-fragmented world, we want to connect the broadest range of global talent and amplify the breadth of craft contribution to screen magic.”

The scheme is supported by Brunel University London. Niki Ashby, senior lecturer in digital film technologies and program lead for BA film production and BA film and TV studies, said: “Providing opportunities for under-represented talent in film and TV craft roles is a commitment we share with our partners. With our inclusive, international and green approach to preparing students for local and global careers, this scheme aligns perfectly with our teaching values.”

The scheme’s first mentoring program is now open for applications from both mentees and mentors and will match U.K.-based mentees with a mentor from another country. It will run for nine months and is designed to be conducted alongside any work. The U.K.-based mentees can be any nationality and be at any career stage. The volunteer mentors will typically be one or two career stages ahead of their mentee. Mentees will take part in online one-to-one mentoring sessions and networking events, attend online masterclasses and be invited to give their own talk.

The program is part of the ScreenSkills Mentoring Network, which is supported by the BFI.

Jane Saunders, mentoring manager at ScreenSkills, said: “ScreenSkills is pleased to be working on a new cross-border mentoring scheme, where international knowledge exchange enriches both local productions and international co-pros, as well as supporting under-represented craft talent.”