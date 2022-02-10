Scanbox Entertainment Changes Ownership, Expands Into Film, TV Production (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Scandinavia’s leading film distributors, Scanbox Entertainment is changing ownership with a new board including CEO Thor Sigurjonsson.

The company was bought back from Scanbox Chairman Joni Sighvatsson. New owners include COO Kim William Beich, commercial director Torben Thorup Jorgensen, and producer Chris Briggs. They will be expending the business into film and TV production, kicking off with a Norwegian adaptation of the Italian blockbuster “Perfect Strangers “ which is co-produced by Storm Films and will premiere in theaters on Feb. 25.

“We see significant growth potential in the content creation side of the business. and with this MBO, we have taken the first step towards that goal,” said Sigurjonsson.

The company will continue to license and distribute international and local films in the Nordic region as its core business. Scanbox’s slate also includes the Icelandic version of “Perfect Strangers” with Zik Zak Filmworks, which will premiering in the fall. Swedish, Danish, and Finnish versions are also in final development, aiming to shoot later this year.

Aiming to expand its local and international partnerships, Scanbox also recently acquired a major stake in the Icelandic production company Zik Zak Filmworks. Scanbox also entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with rising Danish production company Motor. Upcoming releases include “As in Heaven” which won best film at Goteborg.

“It´s been a challenge, but a pleasure to have been able to chair the company for a decade and a half through transformational times in our industry,” said outgoing Scanbox chairman Joni Sighvatsson. “It wouldn´t have been possible without the amazing team that is now taking the reins.”