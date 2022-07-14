‘Saw: The Experience’ Escape Room Coming to U.K. This Halloween

U.K. horror fans beware as an immersive escape room experience based on the Saw franchise is coming to London.

“Saw: The Experience” is set to open this Halloween in the British capital. It is billed as a “twisted world of Jigsaw in a unique, multi-room escape experience.”

The Path Entertainment Group (“Monopoly Lifesized”) will produce the experience in Partnership with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures

“‘Saw: The Experience’ will be an adrenaline-fuelled, theatrical experience bringing to life new twisted games in the world of the iconic horror film franchise,” promise the producers. “Combining the thrill of escape rooms with nerve-jangling horror, players will to be pushed to their limits in this new participatory theatrical experience.”

The exact venue will be announced in due course.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to transform one of their most iconic film franchises, Saw, into the first official live immersive experience in the U.K.,” said David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group. “This a new concept that pushes the boundaries and challenges audience expectations of immersive experiences. We hope to continue contributing to our high streets’ recovery by attracting people to the capital with a brand-new attraction; combining the best elements of escape rooms, gameplay, theatricality, and immersion.”

Lionsgate’s Jenefer Brown, EVP and head of global live, interactive and location-based entertainment, said: “With the enduring global popularity of the Saw franchise, we are excited to partner with Path Entertainment Group to bring the first Saw immersive escape experience to London. Lionsgate is always working to offer fans exciting and authentic ways to engage with their favourite IP and ‘Saw: The Experience’ is a perfect fit; giving fans a role at the centre of the story and combining theatrical elements with Jigsaw’s iconic traps to create the ultimate Saw escape.”

Oren Koules and Mark Burg, producers of the Saw franchise and founders of Twisted Pictures, added: “Our Saw fans reach every corner of the globe, so we can’t wait to bring the films to life in London as an immersive escape experience. Now fans can be a part of the story and uncover what Jigsaw’s twisted games have in store for them firsthand at ‘Saw: The Experience.’”

Fan can pre-register at www.sawtheexperience.com.