Saudi Arabia’s Telfaz11 Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Dark Comedy ‘Night Courier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saudi Arabia’s prolific production company Telfaz11 – which is behind the kingdom’s international Oscar candidate “Raven Song” — is celebrating its 11th anniversary today (Nov. 11) by starting the shoot of its 11th film, the bold crime comedy “Night Courier,” directed by Ali Al Kalthami, who is one of the innovative shingle founders.

Cameras are rolling in Riyadh on “Night Courier,” starring Mohammed AlDokhi — who launched his career as an actor in various Telfaz11 digital productions — as a young man named Fahad Algadaani who is in desperate need of money to get medical treatment for his dad. After getting into a fistfight with his boss and losing his job, Fahad takes a gig as a driver with a delivery app, which leads him to an underground world of criminal activities. When he winds up in possession of six crates of illicit booze, Fahad has some tough choices to make, all while being chased by a lawless gang.

“Night Courier,” which was first presented last year at the inaugural Red Sea Film Festival’s Red Sea Souk projects market, is part of a deal recently inked in Cannes between by Telfaz11 and France’s Easy Riders to co-develop and produce a slate of four features directed by emerging Saudi talents.

The company, founded in 2011 by Alaa Yousef Fadan, Ali Al Kalthami and Ibrahim Al Khairallah, started out in the YouTube space and has since seen rapid growth in both production and distribution. They are now set to launch four feature films before the end of 2022, including the comedy “Alkhallat+,” based on their hit online satirical show “Alkhallat,” which was first released in 2017 and got more than 1.5 billion views across YouTube and social media.

“Alkhallat+,” which is directed by Fahad Alammari and featues an ensemble cast of Saudi stand-up comedians, is part of an eight-picture deal that Telfaz11 has with Netflix, where the film will soon drop.

“As we celebrate 11 amazing years since our founding, Telfaz11 continues to stand at the forefront of another pivotal period of considerable change in entertainment,” said Faadan, who serves as CEO, in a statement.

Faadan added that the rapid proliferation of cinemas in Saudi, where research firm Omdia estimates that by 2024 there will be 1,400 screens, up from a count of fewer than 300 screens in 2020, “provide valuable economic opportunities for local filmmakers and content creators, with Telfaz11 leading the way.” Meanwhile, the kingdom’s rapidly growing box office makes Saudi the top theatrical market in the Middle East just a few years after the removal of the kingdom’s 35-year-old religion-related ban on movie theaters.

Looking ahead to 2023, Telfaz11 plans to further grow its feature film production activity and is expected to contribute over 100 million Saudi Riyals, more than $25 million, into the local market.

The company also announced plans to launch a slate of at least 15 new digital shows across multiple social media platforms next year.