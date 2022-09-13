San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she will win everybody’s respect thanks to her determination and courage.

“We are proud of this first film, shot on the harsh northern seas about a young woman seeking the fresh air of freedom. A beautiful and free film and the birth of a new director,” said Laurent Danielou, founder and president of Loco Films.

Shot in French, English and Icelandic, the film is co-produced by Mystery Productions, Gulldrengurinn and Gullslottið. Co-producers are Davíð Óskar Ólafsson, Benedikt Erlingsson, Sergey Selyanov, Genevieve Lemal and Julie Gayet. Slot Machine is best-known for co-producing Lars von Trier’s films.

Here’s the trailer: