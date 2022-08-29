San Sebastian-Bound Iranian Debut ‘A Tale of Shemroon’ Boarded by Indie Sales, First Still Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has boarded Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi’s feature debut “A Tale of Shemroon” which is set to premiere in the New Directors competition at San Sebastian.

Set in the north of Tehran, “A Tale of Shemroon” follows Iman and his younger brother Payar who live with their father. After the death of their mother, Iman starts a business thanks to his connections with the city’s affluent youth, but these new opportunities bring him on a dangerous path affecting his family’s destiny.

“We are proud to be a part of San Sebastian’s New Directors competition with this new voice from Iranian cinema,” said Nicolas Eschbach at Indie Sales. “Emad (Aleebrahim Dehkordi) depicts the reality of the Iranian youth living in parts of Tehran that have seldom been seen before,” Eschbach continued.

“A Tale of Shemroon” was produced by Indie Sales’s sister company Indie Prod, as well as UProduction Take Shelter, Iran’s Ali Mosaffa Productions, Germany’s 2 Pilots Filmproduction and Italy’s Bibi Film TV. Jour2Fête will release the film in France.

Aleebrahim Dehkordi previously directed by the critically acclaimed short film “Lower Heaver” which screened at Toronto in 2016.

Indie Sales’s roster also includes Blandine Lenoir’s women’s rights epic drama “Angry Annie” which received Variety Piazza Grande Award at Locarno, and Marc Fitoussi’s “Two Tickets to Greece,” starring Laure Calamy and Kristin Scott Thomas, which just premiered in Angoulême.