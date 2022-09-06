‘Salt Lake’: Watch First Trailer for Toronto Film About Late-Life Desire (EXCLUSIVE)

A first trailer has been unveiled for Toronto selection “Salt Lake,” Kasia Rosłaniec’s exploration of late-life desire and emancipation.

In the film, 64-year-old Helena announces her intention to pursue sexual experiences with other men – much to the shock of her husband of 40 years. The cast includes Katarzyna Butowtt, Krzysztof Stelmaszyk, Adam Ferency, Dorota Kolak, Dagmara Krasowska, Judyta Paradzińska and Jacek Poniedziałek.

The film will screen at Toronto as part of Industry Selects – 10 titles chosen by festival programmers for their sales potential. It is produced by Warsaw-based Mañana in co-production with Common Ground Pictures from Gothenburg, Sweden, the partners behind “United States of Love,” which won a Silver Bear at Berlin in 2016. The project was presented at the Berlinale coproduction market 2020, received a Creative Europe – MEDIA development grant and Polish Film Institute production support. “Salt Lake” will be released in Poland in spring 2023.

Rosłaniec’s feature debut was “Mall Girls,” which premiered at Toronto and the filmmaker went on to direct “Baby Blues” that bowed at Toronto and won a prize at Berlin and “Satan Said Dance,” which played at SXSW.

“The protagonists of my film are in their 60s, because for them, cheating is more consequential,” Rosłaniec says about “Salt Lake,” in a director’s note. “They have more to lose, but less time to gain something. It is a film about betrayal and faithfulness. Beauty and ugliness. Youth and old age. It is fascinating to see how the perception of old age is changing.”

“The elderly are no longer invisible, but we also stop pretending that there is no age. Plastic surgery is not enough to be 35 again, but age is not an obstacle anymore. Beauty has no age. The world of fashion already knows that. Magazines are looking for new faces, but new means old, because young is old news,” adds Rosłaniec, who cites British designer Vivienne Westwood as “the reason I am looking forward to growing old.”

Watch the trailer here: