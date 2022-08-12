Salman Rushdie Attacked on Stage in New York

Booker Prize winning author Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture in western New York on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

“An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained,” an Associated Press report stated.

The author’s condition is not known at this time.

Rushdie was due to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. The audience was evacuated after the incident.

Rushdie suffered death threats for years after writing “The Satanic Verses” (1988). The book has been banned in Iran since then and a $3.3 million bounty remains on the author’s head.

Deepa Mehta directed a 2012 film based on Rushdie’s most celebrated novel “Midnight’s Children” and a series adaptation of the book was announced by Netflix in 2018.

More to come.