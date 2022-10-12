Producer/Director Duo Sabina Arnold, Züli Aladag Set Up High Fidelity Pictures

Leading producer Sabina Arnold (“Irish Crime”) and award-winning filmmaker Züli Aladag (“NSU – German History X”) are setting up High Fidelity Pictures, a new production company under the Beta Group umbrella.

Felix Zackor, managing director of the production service provider and Beta subsidiary FFP, will support the new company as a partner in production services.

The filmmakers will produce high-quality fiction series and feature films with a national and international focus. High Fidelity will pay particular attention to the promotion of young talent.

Aladag said: “With High Fidelity Pictures, my focus is shifting from directing to producing. Of course, I will draw on my 20 years of experience as a filmmaker. Developing extraordinary miniseries, series, and feature films together with talented authors is a great pleasure for me. I am in close contact with the next generation and see their immense creativity and energy. To preserve this and carry it forward is a great incentive for me.”

Arnold said: “With our many years of experience, our respective specific expertise, and shared passion for films, we want to be a production and sparring partner for creatives. We want to accompany them constructively, giving them a lot of freedom and develop a strong, shared vision for our projects.”

Zackor said: “Our experience and contacts complement each other perfectly and create reliable structures that we can fall back on during production. Of course, the cooperation with Beta Group and FFP is an especially great asset for our projects. In addition, FFP continues to expand its national and international cooperations with other production companies and producers.”

Arnold previously worked at Filmproduktion and ndF as a producer, and as managing director at the Munich-based production company Construction Film, where she built up their national production arm. Previously, she worked as an editor at ARD Degeto and as a producer at various production companies. As a producer, she was responsible for leading TV event shows, various crime series, such as “Irish Crime,” directed by Aladag, and many other series, such as “Bonus Family.”

Aladag is a director, screenwriter and producer. Most recently, he worked for Construction Film with Arnold, developing high-profile series formats as creator and head writer. Since 2018, he has been a lecturer at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Ludwigsburg. His feature debut “Elephant Heart,” starring Daniel Brühl (“Captain America: Civil War”) won the Bavarian Film Awards for Best Newcomer Production and Best Cinematography and was nominated several times for the German Film Award.

The much-discussed drama “Rage” was awarded 15 national and international prizes, including the Adolf Grimme Award in Gold, the Golden Gate Award of the San Francisco Film Festival for Best International Narrative TV Drama, the Special Jury Prize at the Seoul Drama Awards, the Gold Medal of the New York Festivals as well as the Golden Camera. He directed the second part of the TV event limited series “NSU – German History X.” The trilogy won numerous international awards, including Best Series at SeriesMania 2016, and the German Television Award 2017 for Best Multi-Part Series. His Islamic State drama “Brüder,” which he also co-wrote, was awarded the German Television Award for Best Multi-Part Series in 2018.

Before joining FFP, Zackor was co-founder and managing director of Dreamtool Entertainment. As a producer, he was responsible for award-winning TV movies and limited series, such as “Turncoat,” “Sisters” and “The Charlemagne,” theatrical features such as “Little Miss Dolittle,” and series such as “Blaumacher.”