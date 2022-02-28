Leading Russian Cinematographers Speak Out Against War in Ukraine (EXCLUSIVE)

An open letter against the war in Ukraine has been signed by prominent Russian cinematographers, spearheaded by Fedor Lyass (“Hardcore Henry”).

The signatories include Roman Vasyanov (“Suicide Squad,” “Fury”), Mikhail Krichman (“Loveless,” “Leviathan”), Pavel Kapinos (“Hardcore Henry”), Vladislav Opelyants (“Leto,” “Petrov’s Flu,” “Persian Lessons”) and Pavel Fomintsev (“Unclenching the Fists”).

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Russian filmmakers and animators have bravely rallied and spoken out against their government’s actions and have called upon the international community for support. In doing so, the signatories have put themselves at risk on both personal and professional levels.

The letter’s full translated text and list of the signatories are below:

We, Russian cinematographers, demand a stop to military aggression against Ukraine, an immediate ceasefire, and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

On February 22, 2022, Russia started a war with Ukraine. There is no geopolitical excuse, no goal of any kind that would justify taking human lives – don’t let propaganda convince you otherwise. The officially stated aims of this “operation” have nothing to do with reality: the war is being fought across all of Ukraine, people are being killed or forced to flee their homes and spend their nights in bomb shelters. What can possibly justify that? What greater purpose is worth the people of Kyiv learning to tell a Grad rocket from a Smerch rocket by the sound? No such purpose exists.

The so-called “military operation” will isolate Russia from the rest of the world for decades, expel it from the international cultural scene, lead to devastating consequences for its economy, and stain us and our children with deserved disgrace. We have not done enough to prevent this war, but we do not want it — and will not let it be waged in our name.

We demand that the war with Ukraine be stopped.

Fedor Lyass

Roman Vasyanov

Michael Hasaya

Pavel Kapinos

Levan Kapanadze

Eduard Moshkovich

Alexey Berkovich

Alexander Ilhovsky

Boris Litovchenko

Ulugbek Khamraev

Denis Panov

Evgeniy Privin

Mikhail Mukasey

Dasha Grafova

Mikhail Dementyev,

Dmitry Gribanov

Mikhail Kvirikadze

Pavel Beklemishev

Sergey Astakhov

Gleb Filatov

Sergey Machilskiy

Yuriy Korobeynikov

Yuriy Nikogosov

Andrey Krauzov

Evgeny Kozlov

Mikhail Krichman

Denis Firstov

David Khayznikov

Vladislav Opelyants

Tim Lobov

Denis Alarkon

Vladimir Bashta

Maxim Trapo

Pyotr Dukhovskoy

Maxim Zhukov

Dmitry Maltsev

Evgeniy Korzhenkov

Vladimir Ushakov

Alexander Nosovskiy

Anton Drozdov-Schastlivtsev

Alexander Ponomarev

Mila Shamraeva

Dmitry Shabanov

Marlen Butros Yusef

Sergey Komarov

Andrey Ivanov

Ivan Kochubeyev

Timofey Fastovskiy

Alexey Yankov

Andrey Danelyan

Arkadiy Chistyakov

Mark Miller

Alexander Grinash

Victor Sapozhnikov

Artem Sadovnikov

Lyudmila Kuropyatkinova

Nikita Petsa

Stanislav Ambartsumov

Vladislav Politik

Karim Imamiev

Arsen Sarkisyan

Ksenia Selvian

Alexey Artamonov

Vladimir Borisov

Timur Gavrilenko

Artur Kreytor

Anna Rozhetskaya

Roman Sivozhelezov

Valentin Piskun

Egor Danilov

Gleb Neupokoev

Maxim Efros

Ivan Tyshko

Alexander Nikolskiy

Fedor Orlovskiy

Andrey Vorobyev

Denis Aleksanyan

Anton Verbin

Gleb Klimov

Anton Zhabin

Pavel Fomintsev

Igor Buryak

Vyacheslav Lazarev

Igor Kozhevnikov

Oleg Kolskiy

Vasiliy Ivanov

Gleb Kurochkin

Leonid Proshak

Andrey Ivanov

Alexander Panichkin

Mitya Smirnov

Evgeniy Antipov

Alexander Dmitriev

Alexandra Avdonina

Vasiliy Shirokiy

Vladimir Timchuk

Dima Yekimov

Matvey Stavitskiy

Mikhail Senin

Avel Dotsenko

Robert Sarukhanyan

Ilya Grizenko

Nikolay Smirnov

Dmitriy Tskhai

Ilya Lavrov

George Shanovich

Alexander Aleshkovskiy

Alexey Khaustov

Lotos Soony Park

Vyacheslav Lazarev

Sergey Politik

Ilya Averbakh

Dmitriy Dolinin

Dmitri Blueglass

Anna Shepilova

Konstantin Artseulov

Alexander Galkin

Andrey Nikolaev