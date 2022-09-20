Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or Winning ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Sells Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winning film “Triangle of Sadness” has been sold by Coproduction Office to major distributors around the world.

“Triangle of Sadness,” which was acquired by Neon for North America at the Cannes Film Festival, just had its North American premiere at Toronto and is playing at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Coproduction Office has now sold the movie worldwide to major distributors. Recent deals have been closed with Stay Golden (China), Edko (Hong Kong), Impact (India), Gaga (Japan), Green Narae (South Korea), Catchplay (Taiwan), TBA Studios (Philippines), Sun (Latin America), Frontrow (Middle East), Forefont (South Africa) and Les Films 26 (French-speaking Africa).

Set on a cruise for the super rich, “Triangle of Sadness” is a wild satire in which roles and class are inverted and the economic value of beauty is unveiled. The movie stars Charlbi Dean, the rising South African actor who died last month, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon, and Woody Harrelson.

Ostlund’s English language debut, “Triangle of Sadness” is now beginning its theatrical roll out. SF Studios will distribute the film in the Nordics. Besides Neon, the film was sold to U.K. (Curzon), France (Bac Films), Germany and Austria (Alamode), Italy (Teodora), Spain (Avalon), Benelux (September Films), Poland (Gutek), Switzerland (Xenix), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Aerofilms), Greece (Feelgood), Baltics (Film Stop), Portugal (Alambique), Hungary (Vertigo), Romania (Independenta), Bosnia (Obala Film Center), Slovenia (Demiurg), Serbia (Five Stars), Croatia (Zagreb Film Festival), Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Shani Films) and Australia & New Zealand (Sharmill Films).

“Triangle of Sadness” was produced by Östlund’s outfit Platform, in co-production with Essential Films, Coproduction Office, Sveriges Television, ZDF/ARTE, ARTE France Cinéma and TRT Sinema, in association with Film i Väst, BBC Films and 30 West. Producers are Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober for Coproduction Office.