Roy Scheider’s Last Film ‘Beautiful Blue Eyes’ Sets Release Date, Reveals Teaser

“Beautiful Blue Eyes,” the last film starring Roy Scheider, will release worldwide on June 10, following a charity premiere in London on June 6.

The two-time Oscar nominee (“Jaws,” “The French Connection,” “Marathon Man,” “Klute,” “All That Jazz”) died in 2008 while “Beautiful Blue Eyes” was being filmed. Completion of the film was put on hold until AI and CG technology was advanced enough to overcome the technical challenges faced by the filmmakers.

Written and directed by Joshua Newton (“Iron Cross”), the film also stars Helmut Berger (“The Godfather: Part III”), Scott Cohen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sarah Bolger (“The Tudors”) and Alexander Newton (“Iron Cross”) who plays a young Roy Scheider.

Set in Germany with flashbacks to Nazi-occupied Poland, the film is the story of Joseph (Scheider), a retired NYPD cop who visits his estranged son Ronnie (Cohen) in Nuremberg and insists that his neighbour is the SS Commander (Berger), who slaughtered his entire family in a Polish forest in 1941. In flashbacks, young Joseph (Newton), who has a romance with a young woman (Bolger), escapes the Nazis and joins Resistance fighters in the Polish forests. The older Joseph enlists the help of Ronnie to kidnap Schrager.

The film will be distributed by Moviefarm, a new outfit co-founded by distribution veteran Martin Myers and Alexander Newton.

Myers said: “’Beautiful Blue Eyes’ is a gripping thriller that addresses the premise of what a Holocaust survivor might have done had he come across the Nazi who murdered his family. I’m honored to bring Roy Scheider’s breathtaking final performance to global audiences as Moviefarm’s first release.”

Watch the teaser here: