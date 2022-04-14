Rotterdam Festival Unveils Dates for 2023 Edition, Plans 15% Staff Reduction

After going virtual for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) festival is planning to reduce its core team by 15%.

The new team, which will be announced in May during the Cannes Film Festival, will work across five divisions, content, communication and audience reach, funding and business growth, business affairs and operations.

Once again be spearheaded by festival director Vanja Kaludjercic and managing director Marjan van der Haar, Rotterdam is also aiming to return as a physical event for its 52nd edition which will take place Jan. 25 and Feb. 5, 2023.

Kaludjercic said the festival has “deep respect for (its) team which has been able in these past two challenging years to engage the audience and support our filmmakers in innovative new ways.”

The executive added the festival’s ultimate goal was to “create a leading cultural platform accessible to all that champions compelling cinema and audiovisual art.”

Van der Haar said that Rotterdam festival has been “impacted financially” by the “reduction in business.” She added that “changes in both audience behaviour and the industry landscape” are been the driving forces behind this willingness to reorganize.

This year’s online festival recorded 177,267 online admissions and gathered more than 1,562 attending film professionals online. The selection boasted 220 feature from more than 60 countries. Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina’s “Eami” won the top Tiger Award and a €40,000 cash prize at the Dutch event.