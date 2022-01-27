Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Keyla Monterroso Board Inheritance Battle Comedy ‘The Estate’ – EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt and Keyla Monterroso have boarded Signature Films comedy “The Estate,” starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris.

Directed by Dean Craig, who also wrote the script, the film revolves around sisters Macey (Collette) and Savanna (Faris), who learn their wealthy but estranged Aunt Hilda is dying from cancer. Seeing this as an opportunity to get her inheritance and rescue their dying café, the sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to Hilda’s needs.

However, when they get to the extravagant estate, the siblings find that they’re not the only ones in the family with shifted morals. Cousins Beatrice and Richard have come along with the same plan to swoon Hilda into giving them her estate, and soon, it becomes a battle between the eclectic family as to who can impress the matriarch the most and come out on top.

The project, which is financed by Signature Films and Capstone Studios, will be introduced to international buyers at the virtual European Film Market next month.

Principal photography begins in New Orleans in February. Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel will produce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson under their Pretty Matches Production banner. Executive producers include David Haring and Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri.

Turner recently portrayed Roz opposite Michael Douglas on Chuck Lorre comedy “The Kominsky Method,” and will be starring opposite Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Domhnall Gleeson in “The White House Plumbers,” HBO’s five-part limited series about Watergate. Oscar-nominated for “Peggy Sue Got Married,” her credits including “Romancing the Stone,” “Body Heat,” “The War of the Roses,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Serial Mom” and “Marley & Me.”

Meanwhile, DeWitt recently wrapped the highly anticipated HBO Max drama “The Staircase.” She can be seen opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere.” Additional credits include “La La Land,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” “Promised Land,” “Rachel Getting Married” and “Your Sister’s Sister.”

Mejia starred as the scene-stealing Maria Sofia Estrada, a short-order cook turned actor, on the 11th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She previously starred in the Disney Plus short “Growing Fangs” and the HBO Max short “The 90 Day Plan.” She’ll next star as a series regular in Netflix’s “On My Block” spin-off, “Freeridge.”

Turner is repped by Buchwald and Group Culture. DeWitt is repped by ICM Partners and MGMT Entertainment. Monterroso Mejia is repped by UTA and Moxie Artists Management.

Signature Films — the production arm of Goldberg’s Signature Entertainment — is behind Paul Andrew Williams’ revenge thriller “Bull,” the Ryan Philippe actioner “One Shot” and the Hayley Bennett drama “She is Love.” The company is also producing the forthcoming crime thriller “Traphouse,” starring Dave Bautista.