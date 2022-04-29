Rohit Shetty, Reliance Entertainment Set Biopic on Mumbai Top Cop Rakesh Maria (EXCLUSIVE)

Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker known for his Singham cop franchise, and Reliance Entertainment, will produce a biopic on one of Mumbai’s most revered top cops and former commissioner of police, Rakesh Maria.

The biopic will be based on Maria’s 2020 memoir “Let Me Say it Now” and will be mentored by Shetty. A director and cast have yet to be finalized.

As deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in 1993, Maria cracked the Bombay serial blasts case. He was later deputy commissioner of police (crime) and then joint commissioner of police (crime), of the Mumbai police. The city was renamed as Mumbai in 1995.

Maria solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. He was also given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive.

Rohit Shetty Picturez LPP is a Reliance Entertainment joint venture with Shetty and recent releases include hits “Sooryavanshi” and “Simmba,” both directed by Shetty. Coming up is “Cirkus.” The Shetty-Reliance combine have also produced the Golmaal franchise.

Shetty said: “Rakesh Maria: The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years. His incredible journey spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Feel truly honored to be bringing this real-life super cop’s brave and fearless journey to the screen.”

Maria added: “It is exciting to re-live the journey, especially when piloted by a brilliant director like Rohit Shetty. More than the nostalgia, it’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds.”

In “Black Friday” (2004), Anurag Kashyap’s film on the 1993 Bombay blasts, actor Kay Kay Menon played Maria.