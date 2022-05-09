Lola Quivoron’s Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Title ‘Rodeo’: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films du Losange has unveiled the trailer for Lola Quivoron’s daring feature debut “Rodeo” ahead of its world premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival.

Produced by Charles Gillibert (“Annette”) at CG Cinema, “Rodeo” follows a hot tempered and fiercely independent young woman who infiltrates an underground dirt bike community in France.

Julie Ledru makes her acting debut in the film as Julia, a small-time thug who has a passion for motorcycles and the high-octane world of urban ‘Rodeos’ – illicit gatherings where riders show off their bikes and their latest daring stunts. After a chance meeting at a Rodeo, Julia finds herself drawn into a clandestine and volatile clique and, striving to prove herself to the ultra-masculine group, she is faced with a series of escalating demands that will make or break her place in the community.

“Rodeo” is packed with action scenes spearheaded by Mathieu Lardot, a stunt expert who’s worked on “Jason Bourne,” “Spectre,” “Rogue City,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” among others. Besides Lardot, key crew on “Rodeo” includes Raphaël Vandenbussche, the cinematographer of “My Best Part”; Rachèle Raoult, the costume designer of “La Fracture” and “Atlantique”; and set designer Gabrielle Desjean (“Ultra Pulpe”).

Gillibert boasts a strong track record with directorial debuts, notably “Mustang,” Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Oscar and BAFTA-nominated film about orphan girls forced into arranged marriages in contemporary Turkey.

Les Films du Losange, which was acquired by Gillibert last year, will launch sales on “Rodeo” at Cannes.

Watch the trailer here: