Rocket Science Hires Voltage’s Patricia Arias as Director of Sales

London-based sales firm Rocket Science has hired Voltage executive Patricia Arias as its new director of sales.

Arias — who will be relocating from Los Angeles to London in the run-up to Cannes — was previously VP of international sales and distribution for Voltage Pictures, and was also VP of Film Mode Entertainment, where her responsibilities included international sales, business affairs and facilitating production loan closings with various financing institutions.

Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to work at Global Road, Arias managed the Mexico City office of Mundial, the international film sales joint venture between IM Global and Canana.

Arias began her career in New York at AMC Networks’ SundanceTV where she worked on the marketing campaigns for series such as “Top of the Lake,” “The Returned” and “The Honorable Woman.”

Thorsten Schumacher, founder and managing director of Rocket Science, said: “Patricia will be a key player across all aspects of our business as we continue our global growth. Patricia is regarded by the industry as one of the brightest talents with a deep and broad understanding of the various international markets and its players — and we’re delighted she’s joined us at Rocket Science.”

Arias added: “With impeccable taste and a well-respected business acumen, Rocket Science has established itself with a unique sales paradigm that deeply resonates with both my creative affinities and strategic skillsets. I am ecstatic to join this ambitious team and extremely proud to present Rocket Science’s slate of prestigious projects to the world!”

Rocket Science will be at Cannes next month with David Cronenberg’s competition title “Crimes of the Future” and Thomas M. Wright’s Joel Edgerton starrer “The Stranger,” which is premiering in Un Certain Regard.