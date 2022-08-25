Robbie Williams Documentary Series Headed to Netflix

Netflix is in production on a documentary series about British pop singer and former Take That member, Robbie Williams.

The multi-part series will launch in 2023 and promises to be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born-entertainer who had to navigate the highs and lows of being in the limelight for more than 30 years.”

The series will cover Williams navigating media scrutiny throughout his career, as well as addiction, professional and personal break-ups, reunions, recovery and the impact all of this has had on the performer’s mental health.

Featuring 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archive, and exclusive access to Williams, Netflix says the project will be a definitive series on the musician and a “no-holds-barred look” that will reveal a more nuanced and multifaceted Williams.

The series is directed by Joe Pearlman (“Bros: After the Screaming Stops”) and executive produced by Oscar-winning “Amy” director Asif Kapadia.

Also executive producing is Dominic Crossley-Holland (“The Love of Money,” “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace”).

The series, which is produced by RSA in conjunction with RPW Productions and ie:music, comes as a narrative biopic based on Williams’ life also prepares to release.

“A Better Man” has been in the works since 2021, and is being directed by “The Greatest Showman” helmer Michael Gracey. Shot in Australia, the film will feature Williams playing himself while British star Jonno Davies is to play a younger version of the singer.

Described as a satirical musical, the movie will reinterpret and recontextualize some of Williams’ songs.

The musician’s top solo tracks include “Millennium,” “Rock DJ,” “Feel” and “Angels.”