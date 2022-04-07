Ringside Media Takes Stake in ‘Blue Story’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions

5Ringside Media, the investment arm of Newen-backed indie Ringside Studios, has taken a minority stake in Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor’s Joi Productions.

Joi Productions was founded by Gharoro-Akpojotor (pictured, right), and in 2020 received a BFI Vision award. Gharoro-Akpojotor, a BAFTA Breakthrough nominee, has had breakout hits producing Rapman’s “Blue Story” and “Boxing Day.” She is currently producing the BBC’s “Champion,” written by “Queenie” author and screenwriter Candice Carty-Williams. Joi Productions focuses on Black, queer and female-led stories. Joining Joy is Wildgaze’s head of development, Tom Hawkins (pictured, left).

Ringside Media was established in 2020 as part of parent company Newen’s strategy to expand into the English-speaking scripted market and the U.K. The boutique investment fund is making bespoke investments and partnerships with companies looking for the benefits of a larger international and domestic network. The companies will work closely with Newen Connect, Newen’s distribution arm.

Ringside Media has also invested in Fictionhouse, Slate Entertainment, Further South Productions and B Side Film and TV.

Both Ringside Media and Ringside Studios were founded by leading British producer and former commissioner Gub Neal (“Liaison,” “The Fall”) and European media company and distributor Newen.

Hawkins said: “I’m super excited to be joining Joi Productions and working with Joy on growing her bold and distinctive slate. Joy has proven herself to be an exciting and dynamic producer. And it’s great to be joining the company at such a pivotal moment. We share an ambition to bring subversive, often marginalized, stories to the screen with a playful wit and sense of humour.”

Gharoro-Akpojotor added: “This is a great opportunity for Joi Productions to expand and focus on the type of content and talent that we’re currently missing in mainstream media, and to do it with partners who believe in us makes the journey even more exciting.”

Kate Bennetts, managing director of Ringside, said: “Joi has a completely unique voice in the industry, and epitomizes the multi-hyphenated individuals who are driving the most interesting content being produced right now. We are excited to see how her formidable talent continues to grow and develop with the support of a company infrastructure behind her’.

Philippe Levasseur, Newen’s head of international, added: “We at Newen are passionate about the next generation of talent emerging, and are delighted that the hugely talented and ambitious Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has joined us.”

Ringside were advised by the team at Lee & Thompson, and Joi by Grey Seal Media.