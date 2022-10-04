Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Starts Production, Adds Cast Members Austin Amelio, Retta and Molly Bernard

Richard Linklater’s action comedy “Hitman” has begun production in New Orleans for AGC Studios, with actors Austin Amelio, Retta and Molly Bernard joining the cast.

“Hitman” stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, and was announced ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, where it was first introduced to buyers. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is co-financing the movie with leading indie financiers Shivani Rawat’s ShivHans Pictures and Monarch Media.

Powell, who plays Hangman in Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” stars in the project as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend. The project is based on a Texas Monthly article.

“Hitman” is directed by Linklater from an original screenplay by the “Before Sunrise” director and Powell. Alongside Powell and Arjona (“Father of The Bride”), rounding out the cast are Austin Amelio (“Everybody Wants Some”), Retta (“Good Boys,” NBC’s “Good Girls”), and Molly Bernard (“Sully”).

The pic is produced by Linklater and Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell for BarnStorm Productions in association with Cinetic Media.

ShivHans Pictures’ latest projects include Jonathan Hensleigh’s “The Ice Road,” starring Liam Neeson, and David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man,” in which he also starred.

Meanwhile, Monarch’s Steve Barnett, Alan Powell and Vicky Patel are in post-production on “Something Here,” the musical previously known as the “Untitled Florida Georgia Project.” The company is also in production on “Valiant One,” starring chase Stokes and Lana Condor with Barnett directing.

Linklater, Powell, and Arjona are repped by CAA; Amelio is repped by UTA; Retta is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment; and Bernard is repped by APA and D2 Management.