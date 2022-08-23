REinvent Lands Latin American Deal on ‘Storm’ from ‘Young Royals’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has clinched a banner sale to Gussi for Latin America on the Norwegian pic “Storm,” which is screening at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films market, running Aug. 23-26.

The Norwegian suspense drama, penned by Johan Fasting (“Home Ground”, “Ninjababy”), is the feature debut of Erika Calmeyer, episodic director of Netflix’s hit teen show “Young Royals” and creator of NRK’s anthology show “Nudes.”

Headlining the pic is Ane Dahl Torp (“The Wave”, “Home Ground”), cast as single mum Elin, faced with a terrible dilemma, following the death of her son Ulrik (6). The boy was playing with his sister Storm (10) when he drowned, but classmates claim that Storm actually pushed her brother into the river. Elin’s unconditional love for her daughter is challenged, as she has to face the truth about what happened by the river.

“Elin is faced with an impossible dilemma where she both tries to defend her daughter against serious accusations, while starting to question whether her daughter might actually be guilty. How one as a mother and as a person manoeuvres in such a situation has been my driving force for making this film,“ Calmeyer said.

REinvent’s sales and marketing director Helene Aurø says several other buyers are circling the pic, due to open at home on Sept. 30 via SF Studios.

The Scandinavian sales outlet boasts a strong presence at the film event on Haugesund’s shores. Projects in post bowing at the Works in Progress take in the anticipated sci-fi title “UFO Sweden,” snapped by Germany (Telepool), Spain (A Contracorriente Films) and Hungary (Vertigo); Alex Herron’s U.S.-Norwegian horror pic “Leave.” pre-sold to over 20 territories; the soccer-themed “Forever” by “Thunder in My Heart” helmer Anders Hazelius; and “The Riot,” by Academy Award-nominated Nils Gaup.

Completed pics include the period piece “Burn All My Letters” by “The Wife” helmer Björn Runge, screening at the market; Richard Hobert’s thriller “Love Proof”; and Erik Poppe’s period epic “The Emigrants”, platformed at the festival.