REinvent Scores Deals on ‘Leave,’ ‘Comedy Queen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent Intl. Sales has scored sales across its slate, including Alex Herron’s horror film “Leave” and Sanna Lenken’s “Comedy Queen.”

“Comedy Queen,” which world-premiered at Berlin and won the Crystal Bear in the Generation section, has sold to Benelux (In the Air), France (Les Films Du Preau), Spain (Yoda Films), Poland (Vivarto), Hungary (ADS Service), Lithuania (Scanorama) and the former Yugoslavia (Fivia).

“Comedy Queen” follows Sasha, a 13-year-old girl who dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian. She lives with her father, who can’t get over the death of her mother. She secretly writes a list of everything she has to do to survive, including shaving her hair, stop reading books, saying no to the world’s cutest puppy and become a comedy queen.

Lenken previously won the Berlinale Generation best film prize for her debut feature, “My Skinny Sister.”

“Comedy Queen,” which has been sold to 21 countries worldwide, including China, Japan, Germany and France, is based on Jenny Jägerfeld’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

REinvent has also sold Alex Herron’s debut film “Leave,” a Norwegian-U.S. horror film about a young woman who tries to find her origins after being abandoned as an infant at a cemetery. The movie is based on a script by Thomas Moldestad (“Cold Prey 1, 2”). “Leave” has sold to Latin America (Gussi), Falcon Films (MENA) and Hungary (Vertigo). REinvent has also sold English-speaking territories.

The movie stars Alicia von Rittberg, Ellen Dorrit Petersen and Herman Tømmeraas. The movie was produced by Tommy Wirkola, Ilana Pinker and Dave Spilde.