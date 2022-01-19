REinvent International Boards Trine Piil’s ‘Nothing’ Based on Danish Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has boarded Trine Piil’s next film “Nothing,” a coming-of-age thriller based on

Danish author Janne Teller’s bestselling novel by the same name.

“Nothing” was published in more than 30 territories and has so far sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, including 500.000 in Germany. The film will tell the story of Pierre Anthon and his classmates who have just started 8th grade. One day, Pierre decides to quit school and moves up in a tree, declaring that life has no meaning. His classmates are shaken by Pierre’s decision and start gathering their most valuable belongings in a “heap of meaning” that will convince Pierre that he is wrong. But the innocent offerings soon turns into a spiral of psychological violence, with children testing their limits and making increasingly painful sacrifices.

Piil penned the adaptation and has directed the film with Seamus McNally, an American director and acting coach.

“Janne Tellers ‘Nothing’ kept me awake for an entire night. I was spellbound. It captured the search for meaning we all (long for), yet it was not a moral tale, but a hard-hitting reminder that we must pay attention to what really matters to us,” said Piil.

The film stars up-and-comers, including Vivelill S. Holm (“Elves”) Harald K. Hermann (“The Day Will Come”) alongside well-known actor Peter Gantzler (“Italian for Beginners”).

“‘Nothing’ is a thought-provoking and brutal film, driven and led by a very young cast with convincing performances.

We believe the film has the potential to travel near and far and challenge viewers everywhere,” said Helene Aurø, marketing director at REinvent International Sales. “We look very much forward to presenting an exclusive sneak peek of the film to international buyers during the European Film Market next month.”

Denmark’s Film & Lydholm and Germany’s Komplizen Film produced the film. Producers are Oscar-nominated producer Thomas Lydholm, together with German producer Janine Jackowski (“Tony Erdmann”). DR has secured

Danish broadcasting rights. SF Studios will premiere the film locally on May 19.