Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent

The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.”

Other winners include Silver Yusr for Best Actor for Adam Bessa in “Harka,” Silver Yusr for Best Actress for Adila Bendimerad in “The Last Queen,” and Silver Yusr for Best Screenplay to Reza Jamali for “The Childless Village.”

“So many new and good friends! This year it’s my 60th in the film business and I want to share this award with all my fans,” said Academy Award-winning actor Jackie Chan, who was awarded the Golden Yusr Honorary Award for his contribution to the industry, joining Egyptian actress and singer Yousra, Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan and director Guy Ritchie, who received the award at the festival’s opening ceremony. Also in attendance were actor Antonio Banderas, supermodel Naomi Campbell and musician DJ Khaled. Guests at the closing party were treated to a performance by Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram after the awards ceremony.

The festival’s CEO, Mohammed Al Turki, congratulated all the winners, stating: “Over, the past week, we have come together to celebrate the film industry and the incredible talent we have both in the region and internationally. The second edition of the festival has been a huge success, welcoming delegates from all over the world to this incredible city and we are delighted to close the festival by championing the work of both emerging and already-established filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Asia and Africa.”

“We’re not really closing, we’re just starting,” stated Jomana R. Alrashid, chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Foundation. “Over the past eight days, we welcomed 4,000 guests and 74 speakers. Through these conversations and discussions, we found a shared vision. Ladies and gentlemen, this is just the beginning. We have more work to do ahead.”

See below for the full list of winners:

Film AlUla Audience Award for Best Saudi Film: “How I Got There,” Zeyad Alhusaini (Kuwait,

Saudi Arabia)

Film AlUla Audience Award for Best Film: “Ajoomma,” He Shuming (Singapore, South Korea)

Silver Yusr for Red Sea Virtual Reality: “Eurydice,” Celine Daemen (Netherlands)

Gold Yusr for Red Sea Virtual Reality: “From the Main Square,” Pedro Harres (Germany)

Silver Yusr for Short Competition: “Will My Parents Come to See Me,” Muhamed Bashiir

Harawe (Somalia, Austria, Germany)

Gold Yusr for Short Competition: “On My Father’s Grave,” Jawahine Zentar (Morocco, France)

Red Sea Competition Best Cinematic Achievement: Duraid Munajim for “Hanging Gardens”

(Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia)

Red Sea Competition Best Actor: Adam Bessa for “Harka” (Tunisia, France, Saudi Arabia)

Red Sea Competition Best Actress: Adila Bendimerad for “The Last Queen” (Algeria, France,

Saudi Arabia)

Red Sea Competition Best Screenplay: “A Childless Village,” Reza Jamali (Iran)

Red Sea Competition Jury Prize: “Within Sand,” Mohammed Alatawi (Saudi Arabia)

Red Sea Competition Best Director: Lotfy Nathan for “Harka” (Tunisia, France, Saudi Arabia)

Red Sea Competition Best Film: “Hanging Gardens,” Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji (Iraq, Palestine,

Egypt, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia)

Chopard Award – The Young Rising Star: Sara Taibah