Range Media Partners and European Financier Anton Team for International Film Slate

European producer-financier Anton and global talent management outfit Range Media Partners are teaming up for a development slate of European feature films.

The creative strategic alliance comes as Anton expands its U.K. and European production activities and Range Media Partners broadens its own development and production pipeline internationally.

The two companies have created an International Feature Development Fund that will be used to identify, option and develop IP from across Europe. Both companies will oversee the creative production process, commissioning scripts and working with U.K. and European talent.

Range Media Partners — launched in September 2020 by CAA and Entertainment One alum Peter Micelli — will leverage its international talent pool, while Anton will finance and handle sales on the films that emerge from the deal.

Range Media Partners formed a new international division headquartered in London under Oliver Riddle in the fall of 2021 to oversee the development and production of its global film and television slate, with an initial focus on high-end, premium content from Europe.

Riddle, head of international production for Range Media Partners, added: “I’m delighted to be working with Sébastien and his team. Anton’s scale and ambition is second to none across Europe, and this partnership provides a fantastic launchpad for Range to greenlight International feature films.”

The partnership further supports Anton’s mandate to partner with top European producers. The business, set up by Sébastien Raybaud, already has development deals in place with several leading U.K. production companies including SunnyMarch, Clerkenwell Films, Warp Films and WestEnd Films.

Anton is the financier and producer on the action sequel “Greenland Migration,” “The Nighthouse” (pictured) and the genre feature film “Choose or Die,” which recently debuted on Netflix. The company is currently in production on the high-concept horror feature “All Fun And Games” with the Russo brothers, and in pre-production on the film “Mothers’ Instinct,” starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.