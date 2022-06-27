Spanish Romantic Comedy ‘Ramona’ Boarded by Best Friend Forever, Filmin (EXCLUSIVE)

Brussels-based sales company Best Friend Forever has acquired Andrea Bagney’s feature debut “Ramona,” a Spanish romantic comedy which will premiere at Karlovy Vary.

Produced by Sergio Uguet de Resayre at Tortilla Films, “Ramona” previously won awards in work-in-progress sessions at REC Tarragona and Malaga festival in Spain. The movie is also set to open the Atlántida Mallorca Film Festival later this month.

Streaming service Filmin has picked up Spanish rights. A theatrical distribution partner will be announced by Best Friend Forever at a later stage.

“Ramona” follows a young woman who has just moved to Madrid with her boyfriend, hoping to get a fresh start. she wants to be an actress, a mother, and live in the city’s best neighborhood. The day before her first audition, she meets an older man, Bruno, with whom she feels an instant connection. Ramona runs off, scared of her own feelings but the next day, she discovers that Bruno is the director she’s supposed to audition with.

The film stars Lourdes Hernández, the Russian Red singer who’s also known for being the Spanish voice of Mérida in Disney’s “Brave,” and Bruno Lastra, a well-known Spanish actor whose credits include “Elite,” “Wrong Side of the Tracks” and “Borgia.”

“I am delighted to have found in BFF the sales partner that will help ‘Ramona’ in her quest to infinite horizons,” said Uguet de Resayre, who previously produced “Crumbs,” the sci-fi romance, and “Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway” which won the audience prize at Fantasia Film Festival.

Best Friend Forever co-founders Martin Gondre and Charles Bin said they “totally fell in love with the candor and tone of the film,” and described it as a “refreshing film, an audience darling, that will want to make you fall in love.”

Best Friend Forever’s current slate also includes the Oscar-nominated director Alê Abreu’s “Perlimps” and Anca Damian’s “The Island” which just played at Annecy. The banner was launched in Cannes 2019 and is the sister company of Paris-based Indie Sales.