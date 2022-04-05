Quentin Dupieux’s Berlinale Title ‘Incredible But True’ Gets U.S., U.K. Release From Arrow Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Arrow Films have acquired U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland rights to Berlinale title “Incredible But True,” by French writer-director Quentin Dupieux (“Mandibles”).

The quirky comedy, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in February, sees a husband and wife move into a suburban house of their dreams only to discover that a mysterious secret is hidden in the basement, which may change their lives forever.

The film stars Alain Chabat (“The Science of Sleep,” “Mood Indigo”), Léa Drucker (“Custody,” “The Man of My Life”), Benoît Magimel (“The Piano Teacher,” “Thieves”) and Anaïs Demoustier (“Sweet Evil,” “Alice and the Mayor”).

Reviewing the film at Berlin, Variety critic Jessica Kiang described the film as “a fun little trinket that unmistakably comes from Dupieux’s far-out perspective” and “charmingly eccentric.”

The film is an Atelier de Production production in co-production with Versus Production and Arte France Cinema and produced by Mathieu Verhaeghe and Thomas Verhaeghe.

Arrow Films, a U.K.-based premiere label for cult, art, horror and world cinema, is planning a fall release on digital in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Ireland and a deluxe collector’s edition Blu-ray in those territories as part of its well-known Arrow Video brand.

The deal was negotiated by Francesco Simeoni, director of content at Arrow Films, and Gregory Chambet on behalf of WTFilms and Wild Bunch International who co-represent the film together.

Simeoni said: “We’ve long been fans of Quentin Dupieux’s work and we are thrilled to bring his inventive and hilarious latest new feature to audiences across our territories. We are sure the film will connect well with audiences across a variety of platforms.”

Chambet added: “Arrow is the perfect distributor to bring this insanely original time travelling film to American and British audiences. Their marketing talent and love for cult filmmakers are a great fit with Quentin Dupieux’s universe.”