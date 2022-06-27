Pulsar Content Boards ‘Fireworks,’ Italian LGBTQ Film About Infamous Hate Crime (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has boarded sales on “Stranizza d’Amuri” (“Fireworks”), the true story about the hate crime that gave birth to Arcigay, Italy’s first and largest LGBTQ rights group. Produced by Ibla Film (“The Staggering Girl”), the movie marks the feature debut of veteran Italian actor Giuseppe Fiorello (“Terraferma”).

A tale of first love, “Fireworks” tells the story of two teenagers who fall for each other in the very conservative Sicily in the 1980s. They will carry the weight of society and face tragic consequences. Gabriele Pizzurro and Samuele Segreto star in the film alongside Fabrizia Sacchi (“Suspiria’) and Simona Malato (“The Macaluso Sisters”).

“Fireworks” was penned by Fiorello, Andrea Cedrola (“Una famiglia”) and Carlo Salsa (“Cuori Puri”), in collaboration with Josella Porto. Ibla Film produced the movie with Rai Cinema and Fenix Entertainment, in association with Silvio Campara, Golden Goose and Genera Life.

“‘Stranizza d’amuri’ is a film inspired by true events, the murder of two young boys in a Sicilian small town in the ’80s,” said Eleonora Pratelli of Ibla Film.

“This was a crime that changed forever the perception of homosexuality in Italy. Its emotional impact on public opinion was so deep and vast that it opened the way to the creation of the first association aimed at safeguarding homosexuals’ rights,” continued Pratelli, adding that story was “still dramatically relevant today.”

She said the film aimed at “restoring the dignity of two boys killed by hate and prejudice and whose memory was then buried in indifference.”

Currently in post-production, “Fireworks” will be introduced to buyers by Pulsar Content with a promo reel in the fall. The movie will be distributed by Bim Distribuzione in Italy.

Pulsar Content’s co-founders Marie Garrett and Gilles Sousa said the film impressed them in many ways. “The excellent work with two main actors, who are both revelations, as well as the super strong supporting roles…and also the fact that the film is a love story that also portrays the historical and social context of Sicily at this time.”