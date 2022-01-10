Pulsar Content Boards Ankama’s Animated Feature ‘Dragon Princess’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”) has secured worldwide sales on “Dragon Princess,” an ambitious animated feature produced by Ankama, the thriving French studio behind the international franchises “Dofus” and “Wakfu.”

Directed by Jean-Jacques Denis (“Dofus”) and Anthony Roux, “Dragon Princess” tells the story of Bristle, a little girl who is being raised by dragons. When her father is forced to give up his second most valuable possession to Sorcerog, a witch frog, he offers up Bristle. Falling into despair, the little girl flees the family cave and embarks on a journey of discovery in the world of humans. She learns the meaning of friendship and solidarity – and greed, which seems to eat away at men’s heart.

Now completed, the feature was written and produced by Roux, a comicbook author and filmmaker who is the co-founder of Ankama. Based in Northern France, the company best known for developing in-house several hit video games such as “Dofus” and “Wakfu,” and turning them into animated series. The company also previously delivered the feature “Mutafukaz.”

Pulsar Content will introduce “Dragon Princess” to international buyers at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, which kicks off this week.

Ankama is planning to build a franchise around “Dragon Princess,” including a collection of four animated feature films with a recurring character, a witch frog. The last opus will be a crossover, bringing together all the young female heroes from the previous films.

“Dragon Princess” marks the first animation acquisition of Pulsar Content, the Paris-based outfit launched by Marie Garrett and Gilles Sousa in 2019. The company has been handling a mix of genre movies, such as “The Deep House,” psychological thrillers like “A Perfect Enemy,” and Cannes’ Critics Week pic “Olga.”

“We have been looking for the right animation to board for international since the creation of Pulsar in September 2019, and we couldn’t be prouder to do so with such a fascinating and ambitious player as Ankama,” said Garrett and Sousa, adding that Ankama “creates worlds and expands them into video games, animated series and/or film.”

The sales executives said buyers will likely be lured by “Dragon Princess’s” “IP’s quality, appropriate target audience, and its great potential to develop in time through sequels and spin-offs.”