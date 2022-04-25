Protagonist Pictures Hires Number 9’s Alice Vail as Creative Executive

International finance, production and sales company Protagonist Pictures has appointed Alice Vail as creative executive, reporting into head of development Len Rowles and head of acquisitions Luane Gauer. Vail will be working across Protagonist’s film and television projects with a focus on supporting new talent.

Vail previously served as the development editor at Number 9 Films, working on several high-profile projects including Eva Husson’s Cannes 2021 official selection “Mothering Sunday,” and Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” which bowed at Sundance earlier this year.

Vail began her career working at the film and TV agency, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, where she worked with writers and directors including Oscar-nominee Phyllis Nagy (“Carol”), “Saint Maud” director Rose Glass, and “Ida” screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Rowles and Gauer said: “We are delighted to welcome Alice to the Protagonist team. Her broad industry experience, ability to analyze scripts with a view to worldwide market appeal, and her passion for spotting and nurturing new talent, make her a great asset to our development and acquisition activities.”

The current Protagonist slate includes Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me,” starring Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Joanna Kulig, underwater thriller “The Dive” by Maximilian Erlenwein, and BAFTA-winning writer-director Mark Jenkin’s psychological-horror “Enys Men,” which will have its world premiere at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

Protagonist’s sales titles include Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, which played at Sundance and Berlin earlier this year, Warwick Ross and Rob Coe’s “Blind Ambition,” “Eskil Vogt’s “The Innocents” and Gaysorn Thavat’s “The Justice of Bunny King.”