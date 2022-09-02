Anna Nicole Smith Doc Makers Propagate to Open London Office, Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell Upped to Co-Heads of Propagate International

Content studio Propogate, who are currently working on Netflix’s upcoming Anna Nicole Smith documentary, are opening a London office.

The company has also appointed Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell to co-heads of Propagate International, the company’s global distribution arm.

Ramirez has been upped from Propagate International’s vice president of sales and acquisitions. Her new role will include overseeing sales and distribution for LATAM, Asia, and Canada as well as development and production for the company’s Spanish-language content label Propagate Fuego. She will remain based in the L.A. office. Before joining Propogate in 2020, Ramirez worked at Gunpowder & Sky and Magnolia Pictures.

Thunell, who will relocate to London to oversee the new office, will manage Propagate’s content distribution, acquisitions, and original productions across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. He has been upped from VP of Propagate International. He joined the company in 2016 as an exec for sales and development, having kicked off his career in the mailroom of WME before moving into roles in WME’s non-scripted and business affairs departments.

Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell Courtesy of Propagate International

Both Ramirez and Thunell will report to Propagate Group president and COO Drew Buckley.

Propagate, which was founded by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens in 2015, already has offices in L.A., New York and Paris.

The company, whose credits include Hulu doc “Hillary,” “American Song Contest” for NBC and The CW’s “Charmed,” produces scripted and unscripted content as well as podcasts. It also has a portfolio of companies including Select Management, Electus (“Jane the Virgin”) and Big Breakfast (“Hot Date”).

“Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, and I are pleased to announce the promotion of Catalina Ramirez and Dan Thunell to co-heads of Propagate International,” said Buckley. “Catalina and Dan have been critical to the growth of Propagate International and the expansion of our content and formats worldwide. They both have a successful track record, and we are excited to see them step into leadership positions.”

Buckley continued, “Ben, Howard, and I want to thank Cyrus Farrokh for his contributions and leadership. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

In a joint statement, Ramirez and Thunell said: “We complement one another so well and could not be more thrilled at the opportunity to lead the international division together. We are committed to distributing Propagate’s best-in-class original productions and formats as well as formats and factual series from key third-party clients, including FOX Entertainment. Additionally, we will continue to identify and acquire the best IP from around the world as Ben and Howard have done throughout the years.”

“The future of the international business is exciting and there is a huge demand for quality content around the world. Our aim remains the same: to over-deliver for all of our clients, stay ahead of our competitors, and redefine the global content business.”