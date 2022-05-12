Princess Diana Feature Documentary ‘The Princess’ Drops First Trailer

The first trailer from upcoming Princess Diana feature documentary “The Princess” has landed and gives audiences a glimpse into the media maelstrom that surrounded the tragic royal.

Directed by Ed Perkins (“Tell Me Who I Am”), the film is produced (in association with HBO and Sky) by Lightbox, the producers behind the Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.”

According to the logline, “‘The Princess’ tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through contemporaneous archival footage creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death. Turning the camera back on ourselves, the film also illuminates the profound impact she had and how the public’s attitude to the monarchy was, and still is, shaped by these events.”

Despite her death 25 years ago, “the people’s princess” (as she was dubbed by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair) continues to fascinate, particularly on screen. In the last year alone she has been dramatized in hit Netflix show “The Crown,” played by Emma Corrin (Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role in season 5), and in the feature film “Spencer,” a part which earned Kristen Stewart her first Oscar nomination.

Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry also continue to make headlines, as does Diana’s former mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates seven decades on the throne this year.

“The Princess” is produced by Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn for Lightbox. BAFTA Award-winning Jinx Godfrey and Daniel Lapira edit the doc.

The documentary feature will premiere in the U.K. on June 11 at Sundance Film Festival London before a nationwide release in theaters from June 30.

Check out the trailer below: