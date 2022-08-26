Prince Charles in ‘Explorer’: Watch First Clip From Documentary on World’s Greatest Living Explorer Ranulph Fiennes (EXCLUSIVE)

“Explorer,” a portrait of Ranulph Fiennes, credited with the title, World’s Greatest Living Explorer, is set for a digital and on demand release.

The documentary feature peels back the layers of Fiennes’s life to go beyond his record-breaking achievements and reveal the man behind the myth. Fiennes was the first to circumnavigate the world from pole to pole, crossed the Antarctic on foot, broke countless world records and discovered a lost city in Arabia. He has traveled to the most dangerous places on Earth, lost half his fingers to frostbite, raised millions for charity and was nearly cast as James Bond. And, the man who prefers to be known as just ‘Ran,’ is a cousin to actors Ralph and Joseph.

With exclusive access to Fiennes, and his extensive film archive, preserved and cared for by the British Film Institute (BFI) National Archive, covering decades of expeditions and contributions from life-long friends and colleagues, “Explorer” tells the definitive story of an inspirational leader, delving into his audacious and eccentric dreams to explore the complex motivations behind them.

The film also features appearances from Prince Charles and fellow explorer Bear Grylls, among others.

The film is directed by Matt Dyas (“Jimmy and the Whale Whisperer,” “Forces of Nature with Brian Cox”).

Dyas said: “In ‘Explorer,’ I wanted to create a compelling portrait of the real man behind the myth, and between the cracks of the ordinary and the extraordinary, I hope audiences see for themselves an intimate side to his personality and the motivations that drive him.”

“Explorer” is a Good Productions film in association with BFI and Universal Pictures Content Group. It is produced by BAFTA and Emmy-nominated George Chignell (“Citizen K,” “Searching for Sugar Man,” “I Am Ali”).

The film will be available on digital and on demand from Aug. 30.

Watch the clip, featuring Prince Charles, here: