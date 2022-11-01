Female-Friendly Porn Comedy ‘Candy & Bonita,‘ War Drama ’Betrayal’ Join DFW International Slate – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Netherlands-based sales agent DFW International has added Nienke Römer’s comedy “Candy & Bonita” and war drama “Betrayal” by Thomas Nauw and Dennis Bots to its lineup ahead of this week’s American Film Market.

AFM marks the first major event for the sales agent since Studiocanal acquired a majority stake in its Benelux distribution parent Dutch FilmWorks in June.

“Candy & Bonita,” produced by 2CFilm in partnership with RTL’s VOD service Videoland, centers on friends Tilly (Sanne Langelaar) and Marieke (Fockeline Ouwerkerk) who try to regain control of their lives by making female-friendly porn. The endeavor helps the pair find their place in the world again, but also drags everyone in their orbit into an unforgettable adventure. The film also stars Dutch porn actor and model Bobbi Eden.

The pic is currently in post-production and set for a domestic release in January 2023.

Elsewhere, “Betrayal” tells the story of German-Dutch soldier Ludwig Mengelberg (Peter Nilessen), an officer in the German army who finds it increasingly difficult to cope with the horrors of World War II. When his wife and daughter are killed in a bombing, he makes a drastic decision. When he is transferred to the Netherlands, he decides to help a Dutch farm family in hiding people, committing high treason against his own men in the process. When the SS becomes suspicious and the resistance advances, Mengelberg not only puts his own life in danger, but also those of the people he aims to help.

“Betrayal” began shooting in 2019 but was delayed due to COVID restrictions, and wrapped only in September. It is directed by Thomas Nauw and Dennis Bots, and produced by ZOD Film in co-production with On Air Media. Dutch FilmWorks will release the film in Dutch cinemas in April 2023.

DFW International’s AFM slate also includes the Christmas adventure “Hotel Sinestra,” directed by Michiel ten Horn (known for the first Netflix Original series from the Netherlands “Ares” and his debut “The Deflowering of Eva van End”) and Mark de Cloe’s comedy “A French Summer,” which was written by “Candy & Bonita’s” Nienke Römer.