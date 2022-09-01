Filming Wraps on Family Comedy ‘Popular Theory,’ Handled by Blue Fox Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Global film sales agency and U.S. domestic distributor Blue Fox Entertainment has announced that production has wrapped on family comedy “Popular Theory,” starring Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Marc Evan Jackson (“The Good Place”), Sophia Reid-Gantzert (“The Baby-Sitters Club”), Lincoln Lambert (“Nope”), and Chloe East (“The Fabelmans”).

Century City-based Blue Fox Entertainment is handling worldwide sales and will release the film theatrically in the U.S. in 2023, the company said in a statement.

“Popular Theory” is a coming-of-age comedy that plumbs the complexities of companionship and ambition.

In the film, Erwin (Reid-Gantzert) is a 12-year-old girl genius completely out of sorts as the youngest student in high school. She’s faced with only one problem she can’t solve: Social isolation. With fellow outcast and chemistry guru Winston (Lambert), the duo team up to invent a chemical that will change the high school hierarchy forever.

“Popular Theory” is directed by Ali Scher (“The Maiden and the Princess”), from a script written by her and Joe Swanson. The film also stars Melissa Ponzio (“Teen Wolf”), Eugenie Bondurant (“The Conjuring”), Kat Conner Sterling (“The Gifted”), Mason Mecartea (“Stranger Things”), Varak Baronian (“Homicide City”), and Sparrow Nicole (“Stranger Things”).

Feature is produced by Pasadena’s Two Independent Eyes Productions, with Christian Hall, Ali Scher, Errol Sadler, Camilo Diaz and Aidan Guthrie serving as producers. Arlie Day & Mike Page have cast the film and are co-producers.

“We all instantly connected with this smart and fun story, with a charming young female hero at its center, and know that audiences around the world will too,” said Blue Fox’s owner James Huntsman.

“Part of the joy of being a filmmaker is creating a world that reflects how you’d like it to be — and I want a world where genuine connection is more important than superficial popularity,” Scher commented.

“I want a world where women and girls are appreciated for their intelligence rather than their looks. ‘Popular Theory’ explores this world through a girl who uses her brilliant mind to find genuine connection,” she added.

Created in 2015, Blue Fox Entertainment specializes in connecting filmmakers to audiences and buyers around the world.

The company’s current U.S. releases take in the upcoming British family film “Railway Children.” Notable previous U.S. bows include Studiocanal’s “The Wolf & The Lion!; epic romance “Eiffel”; action thriller “Killerman,” starring Liam Hemsworth; comedy “Sometimes Always Never,” starring Bill Nighy; Julie Delpy-directed “My Zoe”; and Sundance family comedy “Abe,” toplining Noah Schnapp.

Among Blue Fox Entertainment’s recent international sales titles figure “One Winter,” starring Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver, and James Rolleston; YA thriller “Jane” with Madelaine Petsch and Chloe Bailey; and “Linoleum,” a comedy with Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn, and Sahar Mosayebi’s “Orca.”

The company recently launched Blue Fox Financing, a pioneering transactional digital platform to streamline and expedite film financing opportunities for the entertainment industry, connecting borrowers with the largest database of film and television lenders and equity financiers.