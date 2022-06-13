Pink Parrot Nabs International Distribution to ‘Onca & The Protectors of The Amazon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Montreal and Madrid-based Pink Parrot Media has picked up international distribution rights to 3D CGI animated feature project “Onca & The Protectors of the Amazon” (aka “Arara and the Guardians of the Amazon”).

“Onca” is being brought by Pink Parrot onto Annecy Festival’s MIFA market, where the company will look for financial partners.

Aimed at 8-12year-old children family audiences, the feature is written and directed by Colombia’s Vlamyr Vizcaya (“Out of Love”). Its story takes place in the Amazon rainforest and aims to raise environmental awareness.

The film co-producers take in Belgium’s Walking The Dog (“Another Day of Life,” “Where is Anne Frank?”), L.A. and Berlin-based studio Baby Giant Hollyberg, co-founded by “Free Birds’” Jimmy Hayward; new Madrid-based studio Buen Rollo Producciones; Colombia’s El Tuerto Producciones; and Tenerife-based 3D animation studio and VFX 3 Doubles Producciones (“Tadeo Jones 2,” “Klaus”).

Characters designer Carlos Grangel (“Kung Fu Panda,” “Madagascar,” “How to Train Your Dragon”) and production designer Simón Varela (“The Croods,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Ice Age”) are also on board.

“Onca” tells the story of Mujuy, an intrepid 12 year-old boy and his three best friends, who, after seeing their tribe attacked, decide to do everything possible to save their village.

In an action-packed magical adventure, the four must face The Great Predator and rescue the shaman – but first they have to acquire their secret magical powers and become The Protectors of the Amazon.

“’Onca’ is a very special project to me, as I have been following it for quite some time, and I am delighted to be part of this ambitious and challenging adventure,” said Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Pink Parrot VP and partner.

The team attached is the perfect match for this amazing story; their enthusiasm and perseverance to bring this important message across all audiences is what makes me believe that we have something very unique,” she added.

“’Onca’ brings us closer to the reality, as incredible as it may seem, that the Amazon is still inhabited by some indigenous tribes that have never had contact with the outside world,” Pink Parrot pointed out in a statement.

“However, their survival is seriously threatened by what we call the ‘Civilized World,’ the greed of big industrial conglomerates devastating this incredible natural habitat,” the statement added.

“Onca & The Protectors of The Amazon” already counts with the support of Annecy’s MIFA – Carrefour de la Crèation, Annecy Goes to Cannes, an Ibermedia Development Grant Colombia-Spain, development and production grants from Colombia’s Proimagenes. It won at the Cartagena Film Festival’s Producers’ Meeting.