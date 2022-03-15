Set Catches Fire at Pinewood Studios

A fire has broken out at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., reportedly during a shoot for Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.”

The film stars “West Side Story’s” Rachel Zegler as the Disney princess and “Wonder Woman” lead Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The fire was reported to have broken out on Pinewood’s Richard Attenborough stage, with photographs showing enormous flames next to a mock thatched cottage, with thick smoke all the way up to the ceiling.

Photographs taken outside the production facility also showed smoke billowing around the outside of the building.

An unnamed source told The Sun that a tree had caught fire. “A set made up of a lot of wood, and trees etc was currently being built in the Richard Attenborough stage,” the source told the newspaper. “Rumor is a piece of set has caught alight and spread across the rest of the set. Some crew in the studio were shaken but evacuated without injury.”

Another witness told the newspaper: “It was just mental. I didn’t see it start but I was told first a tree went up. By the time I got there the flames were massive, going right up to the ceiling. Then bits of the set started falling into flames and the thatched cottage started lighting up.”

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, posting at 3.13 p.m. local time that there had been a “fire in [an] industrial unit” on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath. Twelve appliances (which can mean both fire trucks and other tools such as pumps and ladders) and crews were in attendance alongside the local police and ambulance service.

No casualties have been reported and it is unclear if any actors were on set when the fire broke out. Although Zegler was in London on Sunday for the BAFTA and the London-portion of the Critics Choice Awards, she is scheduled to be attending the National Board of Review Awards in New York on Tuesday, where she is nominated for best actress.

Pinewood sets have caught fire on at least two other occasions at the world-famous production facility: on Ridley Scott’s 1984 film “Legend” and in 2006 during a shoot for Bond film “Casino Royale.”

Variety has contacted Disney and Pinewood for comment.