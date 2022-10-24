Phoebe Dynevor, Charlotte Wells Among British Independent Film Awards New Talent Longlists

“Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and “Aftersun” writer-director Charlotte Wells are among the emerging talents recognized at the British Independent Film Awards’ (BIFA) New Talent categories.

Dynevor has been longlisted in the Breakthrough Performance category for Sky film “The Colour Room” and Wells twice, in the Debut Director and Debut Screenwriter categories.

In all, 28 fiction and 14 documentary features have been longlisted, including in a new category for BIFA’s 25th year, Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary. Eleven first-time fiction feature directors, 16 first-time documentary feature directors, 14 first-time writers, 20 breakthrough producers and 15 new performers have been recognized by BIFA voters for their achievements.

BIFA’s Springboard scheme will provide a tailored program of continuing professional development, with seven of this year’s longlisted filmmakers joining the cohort of 30 filmmakers on the Film4 supported initiative.

The final five nominations in each category will be announced on Nov. 4 and winners will be revealed at the 25th annual BIFA ceremony on Dec. 4. Longlists for the Best Feature Documentary, Best International Independent Film and Raindance Discovery Award categories were unveiled last week.

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director) Sponsored By BBC Film

Ruth Paxton – “A Banquet”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Jim Archer – “Brian And Charles”

Frances O’Connor – “Emily”

Lee Haven Jones – “The Feast”

Stacey Gregg – “Here Before”

Fridtjof Ryder – “Inland”

Thomas Hardiman – “Medusa Deluxe”

Mikey Murray – “Mind-Set”

Andrew Cumming – “The Origin”

Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

David Earl, Chris Hayward – “Brian And Charles”

Claire Peate – “The Colour Room”

Frances O’Connor – “Emily”

Roger Williams – “The Feast”

William Stone – “The Fence”

Shane Crowley – “God’s Creatures”

Stacey Gregg – “Here Before”

Fridtjof Ryder – “Inland”

Thomas Hardiman – “Medusa Deluxe”

Ruth Greenberg – “The Origin”

Maysoon Pachachi – “Our River… Our Sky”

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey De Vere – “A Story Of Bones”

Jay Bedwani – “Donna”

Marie Lidén – “Electric Malady”

Matthew Dyas – “Explorer”

Sarah Beddington – “Fadia’s Tree”

Becky Hutner – “Fashion Reimagined”

Leah Gordon, Eddie Hutton Mills – “Kanaval”

Jono Mcleod – “My Old School”

Victoria Fiore – “Nascondino” (“Hide and Seek”)

Kathryn Ferguson – “Nothing Compares”

Peter Day – “Off the Rails”

Elena Sánchez Bellot, Maia Kenworthy – “Rebellion”

Matthew Bauer – “The Other Fellow”

Breakthrough Performance Sponsored By Netflix

Jessica Alexander – “A Banquet”

Rory Alexander – “Inland”

Percelle Ascott – “I Came By”

Kíla Lord Cassidy – “The Wonder”

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Phoebe Dynevor – “The Colour Room”

Bally Gill – “Allelujah”

Lucy Halliday – “Blue Jean”

Luca Hogan – “A Bit Of Light”

Alexander Lincoln – “In From The Side”

Leo Long – “I Used To Be Famous”

Rosy Mcewen – “Blue Jean”

Safia Oakley-Green – “The Origin”

David Perkins – “The Fence”

Daniel Watson – “Give Them Wings”

Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood & Shepperton Studios

Aleksandra Bilić – “8 Bar – The Evolution Of Grime” (Also produced by Jamie Clark, David Upshal)

Leonora Darby – “A Banquet” (Also produced by Nik Bower, James Harris, Mark Lane, Laure Vaysse)

Hélène Sifre – “Blue Jean”

Rupert Majendie – “Brian And Charles”

Becky Hutner, Lindsay Lowe – “Fashion Reimagined” (Also produced by Andrea van Beuren)

Roger Williams – “The Feast”

Serena Armitage – “Flux Gourmet” (Also produced by Pietro Greppi)

Elizabeth Eves – “The Forgiven” (Also produced by John Michael McDonagh, Nick Gordon, Trevor Matthews)

Collie Mccarthy – “I Used To Be Famous”

Henry Richmond, Louis Paine, Fridtjof Ryder – “Inland”

Aleksandra Bilić, Jennifer Corcoran – “Nascondino” (“Hide And Seek’)

Paul Kennedy – “Nightride” (Also produced by Jon Silk)

Tom Miller, Kate Glover – “The Phantom Of The Open” (Also produced by Nichola Martin)

Ben Pullen – “The Score” (Also produced by Matthew James Wilkinson)

Nadira Murray – “Winners” (Also produced by Paul Welsh)