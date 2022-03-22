Francois Ozon’s Berlin Opener ‘Peter von Kant’ Acquired by Strand Releasing for U.S. Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Following its world premiere as the Berlin Film Festival opener, Francois Ozon’s “Peter von Kant” has been acquired by Strand Releasing for U.S. distribution.

Represented in international markets by Playtime, the critically acclaimed movie is inspired by Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s cult film “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant,” with Denis Menochet playing the tormented filmmaker, opposite Isabelle Adjani, who stars as his muse.

Ozon previously told Variety that the movie was a “universal tale of passion, timely as ever” and “explores the relationships of domination, control and submission in the creative world.”

“Peter von Kant” marks Ozon’s sixth movie that played in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. He won the Silver Bear for his 2018 film, “By the Grace of God,” and “8 Women” 20 years ago. He also debuted “Water Drops on Burning Rocks,” another adaptation of a Fassbinder work, at the festival in 2000.

Playtime’s partner Nicolas Brigaud-Robert said Strand Releasing was the perfect fit for “Peter von Kant,” “a playful and edgy film which taps into the LGBT niche audience.”

“Strand Releasing has previously handled three other films by Ozon, notably ‘Criminal Lovers,’ ‘Time to Leave’ and ‘Hideway,'” added Brigaud-Robert, who described Ozon as a prolific and revered helmer who can deliver both niche and mainstream movies.

Ozon’s 2021 film, “Everything Went Fine,” with Sophie Marceau and André Dussollier, competed at Cannes.

“We’re thrilled to be working with our longterm colleagues and friends at Playtime and Ozon once again,” said Marcus Hu at Strand Releasing. “‘Peter von Kant’ is the perfect tribute to Rainer Werner Fassbinder by a major voice in cinema today.” The deal was negotiated between Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans and Brigaud-Robert.

Strand plans for a fall release to mark the 50th anniversary of the original film, 1972’s “Petra van Kan.”